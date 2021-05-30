Lee Bassett and friends are on a mission.
They don’t believe police are doing enough to control sexual predators who scan the web and take advantage of young teens. He decided a while back he would take matters into his own hands.
And, to his credit, he has had some success.
As detailed in a story in today’s edition, Bassett’s team — which chronicles its work on the Facebook site called Southwest Florida Exposures — recently confronted a 28-year-old man who had driven from Bradenton to Sarasota allegedly to have sex with a 15-year-old girl. The suspect was alarmed when he arrived at the meeting spot to learn the girl he had talked to was a decoy. Instead of a young girl, he found Bassett there, with his camera.
Bassett threatened to call the police, and the man panicked. He ended up calling his girlfriend to pick him up and left.
It was not the first time Bassett and his team had humiliated an alleged predator. As a matter of fact, the team exposed a Charlotte County Sheriff’s officer who was accused of chatting for months with someone he thought was a young girl. The 40-year-old deputy allegedly arranged a meeting but, after the CCSO was alerted by Bassett, he was met by other deputies who arrested him.
That was the first of Bassett’s encounters that resulted in an arrest. And that is one of the problems with his campaign for justice.
Bassett deserves kudos for his convictions and work to protect young people. We believe, however, he needs to let police handle the encounters instead of his vigilante style campaign.
Why? Why would we want to stop someone from outing predators?
Well, first of all it could be dangerous. Sooner or later, there’s a chance Bassett and his team come upon a serious criminal element who just could pull a gun and start shooting.
Second, there is the possibility — and police have discussed this with him — that he might scare off a predator who is already under police surveillance. The group’s interference could force the suspect into hiding or to take his evil intentions to another county or state where he will continue to prey on young people.
Thirdly, Bassett’s work likely lacks the type of documentation and evidence it would take to get a conviction in court.
Staff writer Anna Bryson points out in today’s story another concern North Port Police Detective James Keller has about the outing of predators online.
After the humiliation, there’s a good chance, over time, people forget about it. The person’s name isn’t as familiar, and that person is able to return to a semi-normal life. But if police are involved and an arrest is made, that is a permanent record of the offense. And, more often than naught, there is a jail term involved.
And another factor is that if the predator is caught by police, there’s a good chance his interactions with young victims can be traced and help can be given victims. That won’t happen under the scenario of being caught on camera by Bassett, because the team has no leverage to force the suspect to talk and no ability we know of to track possible victims.
Give Bassett a pat on the back for his courage and conviction to outing sexual predators. It’s best, however, for him to alert police to a possible predator instead of going off on his own vendetta. That could result in more bad people behind bars.
