Continued high inflation and renewed supply chain concerns are top worries for consumers, small businesses, farmers and the rest of a U.S. economy still trying to recover from the corona virus pandemic.
Inflation is an international economic problem especially for the poor with the U.S. posting an 8.5% inflation rate in March compared to a year ago. That is the highest inflation in more than 40 years, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Florida has seen some of the highest inflation rates in the U.S. during the surge in prices that started last year and has been magnified with U.S. and NATO sanctions barring crude oil, fertilizers, wheat and corn from Russia and its ally Belarus over the invasion of Ukraine.
Just up the road, inflation was up 10.2% in the Tampa-St. Petersburg area in March — the highest in the nation, according to BLS.
Higher energy prices are being felt by consumers, truckers and logistics companies as well as the tourism industry via jumps in air fares and driving costs. Those bite into Florida’s tourism sector including restaurants already battling higher food prices, labor shortages and previous pandemic shutdowns.
Gasoline prices average $4.05 per gallon in the Punta Gorda area, according to AAA’s Fuel Gauge Report from April 24. That is up $1.37 per gallon from a year ago but down from the record $4.37 per gallon seen locally in March.
Fuel costs average $4.10 per gallon for gasoline and $5.09 per gallon for diesel in Sarasota, North Port, Bradenton and Venice, according to AAA.
Those are up $1.33 per gallon and $2.14 per gallon, respectively, according to the auto club’s fuel numbers from April 24.
Consumers, small businesses as well as local governments who are also continuing to battle supply chain shortages impacting everything from motor vehicles and construction materials to fertilizers, grocery items and commodities.
Those supply chain challenges could get worse with continued Chinese government draconian lockdowns in Shanghai shutting down the world’s largest port and scores of factories with supply chain links to Florida businesses and stores’ shelves.
Republicans are quick to blame President Joe Biden and Democratic policies in Washington for the inflationary surge which is amplified after U.S. sanctions on Russia over the Ukraine. High gas prices are usually a tough sell for the party in power nationally.
To be fair, some of inflation’s high tide stems from bipartisan spending and central banking cash infusions during the pandemic. U.S. lawmakers of both parties, which supported Covid relief packages, have not sought to pull back on $750 billion-plus defense budgets in the name of controlling spending.
Still, four-decade highs with inflation will give the GOP ample ammunition to battle Biden’s New Green Deal and other spending proposals. Those fiscal fights over spending could also show up in Tallahassee and on local levels.
To be fair, inflationary pressures go beyond Biden and the Democratic Congress. Pent-up consumer spending coming out of the pandemic and massive accumulations of wealth by those at the top via rising real estate prices and stock market records during 2020 and 2021 are among the other main drivers.
Consumer spending has not yet pulled back. But expected multiple interest rate hikes could take the steam out of spending and the real estate market. That includes a local real estate market that has seen double-digit price increases annually throughout the pandemic.
The problem for Biden and Democrats nationally is that they (like their Republican predecessors including former President Donald Trump) are lightning fast to take credit for robust job growth and stock market records.
When politicians take credit for the machinations of the $25 trillion U.S. economy, they also run ample risk of reaping the blame.
