OUR POSITION: Very dry conditions and no rain in the forecast mean we must all be extra cautious to avoid a spark or situation that could lead to an out-of-control fire.
We all know Smokey says “only you can prevent forest fires.”
While that may not be 100% correct (there is lightning) we certainly have a responsibility to practice safety when it comes to any activities that could accidentally cause a fire.
“We must be mindful of any source of an open flame,” Charlotte County Fire/EMS spokesperson Todd Dunn said.
Dunn suggested a couple of dangerous actions that must be avoided. They included those who might throw a lit cigarette out their car window.
“I still see that,” Dunn said.
Pulling a vehicle off the road into high grass can also be dangerous during this dry time of the year as a hot car can spark a fire.
Of course anyone burning trash or Hurricane Ian debris must be super cautious right now. Last week, at least five small fires broke out in North Port and the Gulf Cove area of Charlotte County. At least one of those was caused by a “bonfire that got away” from observers because of the high winds, according to Patrick Mahoney, with the Florida Forest Service.
Mahoney added to a list of fire prevention acts people should be following this time of the year.
He said homeowners should clear any brush or debris from their roofs and gutters. People should also trim back brush and bushes at least 25 feet or so from their homes. And, be sure the coals from any fire are completely out before leaving it.
And, he said, be careful with “anything that causes a spark.”
“We have Spring Break and St. Patrick’s Day coming up so those are two holidays that (people will be out possibly using fires),” Mahoney said. “It’s a busy time
Despite the lack of rain, there has been moisture in the air that has kept the threat of fire lower on the Keetch-Byram Drought Index, a tool that measures how dry the land is and how serious the threat of wildfires is.
The area, right now, is rated in the 500-plus range. As of Monday, both Charlotte and Sarasota counties are slightly more than 500 on the scale, while DeSoto County is at 475. It normally would take a score of 600 or more for a burn ban to be put into place.
Charlotte County commissioners, however, are considering a ban when they meet again next week.
A series of fires that broke out all at once last week has raised the awareness of how dry conditions are.
The more serious of those fires burned about 8.5 acres behind the Super Day Express near Gulf Cove. It burned several boats and some vehicles. A shed was destroyed during a fire on Duncan and Bermont roads. And, a burn off U.S. 31 and Huffmaster Road destroyed an empty camper trailer.
Some controlled burns over the weekend were used to clean out some vegetation that can fuel a fire.
Mahoney suggested we can all do our part to prevent any large-scale fires from spreading and threatening property.
“If you see a column of smoke, call us or call 911,” he said. “It could be an authorized burn, but it’s better to be safe.”
