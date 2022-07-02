OUR POSITION: Expect some crowded waterways this weekend as boaters take advantage of the holiday to take to the water.
High gas prices are not just straining drivers and truckers. The exponential 48.7% rise in fuel prices over the last year is also impacting boaters.
Still, boaters are expected to hit the waters and waves in high and potentially record numbers this July 4th holiday weekend, according to the Boat Owners Association of the United States.
The dynamic shows the economic and community importance of boating in communities in Florida and other states.
“We are anticipating a tsunami of boaters like never before seen,” said John Condon, vice president of towing services for BoatUS, which operates a national on-water towing fleet. “While trends showed a steep decline in our service calls for assistance since Memorial Day, our members are telling us that they’re waiting until the July Fourth holiday weekend to take their boats out.”
That should be another reminder of the impacts of inflation on the economy and various constituencies — including boaters and truckers. Dismissing the pains of inflation as “transitory” or solely caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine are perilous for President Joe Biden and other economic policy makers.
The price of diesel fuel averages $5.64 per gallon in Florida, according to AAA numbers from June 30.
Diesel prices are 82% over the past year and it can cost hundreds of dollars to fill up a boat under the current inflationary climate.
“We have decades of experience and statistics that point to things being different this year, and we’re contributing that to high gas prices, which are now above $5 a gallon in most parts of the country,” Condon said. “If you’re going to be on the water this Independence Day, it’s going to be busy, but there are still plenty of ways to be prepared, stay safe and have fun.”
The expected surge in Independence Day boaters on the waters of the Gulf of Mexico, Atlantic Ocean and Florida’s ample lakes and waterways are also a fresh reminder of the need for safety for boaters, jet ski riders and others on the summer surf.
Clayton Tieman, owner of TowBoatUS Tampa Bay, Florida, which covers more than 120 miles of coastline on the west coast of Florida, has 20 boat captains and 16 boats ready to assist boaters in need.
He also has some useful tips for boaters on the Sunshine State waters during busy times such as holidays and long weekends.
“In these situations, when there are a record number of boats on the water, it’s important to slow down and be patient, whether you are on the water or preparing to launch from a boat ramp,” Tieman said. “We know from experience that boaters run into problems when they try to go too fast.”
Other water safety experts say it is important for boaters to inspect bilge pumps, control cables, electrical components, fluids and safety gear before leaving marinas and boat ramps.
The pandemic and its shutdowns resulted in a jump in outdoor hobbies and interests ranging from gardening and urban farming to boating and hiking.
The number of boating accidents has also increased with more vessels on the water. Those can be caused by everything from lightning, storms and rough waters to speed, the use of alcohol and boats with mechanical problems.
The total number of boating accidents jumped 26% from 2019 to 2020 (4,168 versus 5,265), according to the U.S. Coast Guard.
There were 767 deaths in those 2020 boating accidents — with 62% of those fatalities happening from May through August.
Those numbers are a big reason why boaters can expect our county sheriff’s patrols to be active all weekend, looking for alcohol use on boats and for boaters in trouble.
It’s important for both new and veteran boaters to be safe on the waters this holiday weekend and throughout the summer.
