OUR POSITION: Charlotte County Sheriff Bill Prummell continues to seek the best way to address the crime rate while lowering the jail population and helping individuals cope with problems that can lead to criminal activity.
About one out of every 10 calls — or about 10,000 a year — to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office involve a mental health issue.
Response to those calls by road deputies, instead of someone trained to recognize and address mental health issues, can lead to unnecessary arrests or an inability to really address the real problem.
Charlotte County Sheriff Bill Prummell and his team understand that.
So last week the sheriff pitched a new program to the Charlotte County Commission. He plans to put two emergency response teams into operation in October to handle mental health calls. He hopes commissioners will embrace the program with funding — and by their response, it seems a sure bet.
This approach is not new for Sheriff Prummell and his team.
In 2018, the sheriff created a Mental Health Unit. That squad is separate, yet somewhat related, to the Drug Initiative program that was developed in 2016.
The Mental Health Unit works with Charlotte Behavioral Health Care to diagnose and treat people whose behavior suggests they have some sort of mental illness or mental episode. Not everyone who might be categorized as such are sent to CBHC. Some are given resources and suggested ways they can cope with the issues they are dealing with.
The types of calls the unit already follows up on, and the help available, according to Claudette Smith, public information officer for the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, include:
• Immediate support for families following a traumatic event (unexpected death, homicide, assault, overdose, major car accident).
• Connect individuals with community resources to help with immediate needs: food, clothing, shelter, substance use, mental health.
• Advocate for individuals who may be alone and in need of services.
• Assist with individuals who don’t meet Baker Act criteria, but need assistance.
• Assistance with Baker Acts and Marchman Acts — which involve people exhibiting a manner that could be harmful to themselves or others — (providing follow-up with additional services beyond initial hospital stay).
The new emergency response program has the potential, according to the Sheriff’s Office, to lower the jail population, which means saving money in employees there. The sheriff said he has already been able to trim the jail staff by 10 people because of the two programs already in place.
According to a Daily Sun story by Betsy Calvert, commissioners were enthusiastic about the idea.
“I don’t think we’ve even touched on everything this program can do,” Commission Chairperson Bill Truex said after the presentation by the Sheriff’s Office. “I know it’s going to be beneficial to the community.”
CBHC will provide mental health counselors that will be assigned to each team, along with a specially trained sheriff’s deputy and a medical technician from the Fire Department.
Calls the new teams might go out on include drug overdoses, injuries to the elderly and reports of someone acting erratically, but not necessarily threatening anyone or anything. The teams can also work to identify and visit with people in the community who for one reason or another frequently call 911, tying up resources when there is no real emergency.
We like this new approach for bringing help to those in our community who are not criminals or threats, but need help.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.