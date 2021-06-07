If you’re fed up with Charlotte County Utility water and sewer rates going up — as one caller to The Daily Sun expressed rather vehemently — some relief may be on its way.
Charlotte County water users have paid some of the highest rates in Southwest Florida — probably in the whole state — for years, partly because of what can only be labeled a not-so-great deal when General Development sold the utility to the government. The final three $5 million-a-year payments for the utility will end in 2025. Other issues driving high costs have been trying to convert from septic to sewer, replacing old infrastructure and keeping up with incredible growth.
CCU’s average water and sewer till is $110. That ranks Charlotte County the highest in the area, which the exception of Marco Island, North Fort Myers and DeSoto County. County residents are paying almost twice what Punta Gorda residents are according to a Daily Sun story by Betsy Calvert.
In April, the last of three straight annual rate hikes of 7% was added to bills. Now, according to consultants who spoke to the County Commission a week or so ago, bills should remain stable — for at least the next three years and perhaps as long as eight years. Commissioners sought an even better outlook.
Commissioners Chris Constance and Joe Tiseo wanted to know if the county can use some of the $36.7 million from the federal American Rescue Plan to offset some utility project costs. We like their thinking.
While we await an answer to that possibility, we have to believe CCU officials are striving to keep costs stable despite challenges they face. We look forward to bills that won’t go up for a few years while hoping some recovery money can make things even better. CCU customers have endured enough hardship for now.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.