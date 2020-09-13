OUR POSITION: The upcoming centennial celebration of Charlotte County’s founding would be an ideal time to open a museum dedicated to its history.
The history of history in Charlotte County is woven in frustration and a winding road of highs and lows. It’s a rich history and one many people are anxious to display. But since Hurricane Charley all but destroyed the last building dedicated to displaying artifacts, documents and photos of the county’s past, the work to find a new home has been a story of fits and starts with no solution.
When you talk to members of the Historical Advisory Committee and the Charlotte County Historical Center Society, their frustration trying to get a commitment from Charlotte County government on a location for a museum is obvious. Members say they are not even sure where artifacts and other items that were given to the county for safe keeping are being stored.
Their search for a home has found valuable items moved from one place to another, sometimes without much, if any, notice.
Meanwhile, Charlotte County Administrator Hector Flores says they are waiting for the Advisory Committee to take the lead. But that committee has three open vacancies now and cannot even meet with a quorum to make decisions.
Trying to decipher the problems and suggest a solution is difficult.
One thing is clear, however. There needs to be a building dedicated to Charlotte County’s history and the county should make it a goal to accomplish that in the 2021 centennial year.
The Museum of Charlotte County was opened in 1989 in the old Bell South building on Bayshore. It was a popular draw for young and old. But Hurricane Charley did it in.
“It broke my heart when we had to tear down that building,” Charlotte County Commissioner Stephen R. Deutsch said.
Since then there has been no permanent home for all the materials that tell the story of the county’s history. For a while the artifacts and other documents were moved to a building that was part of the Charlotte County Health Department. There was some thought a museum would be located there.
That didn’t happen. So the materials were downsized and moved to the Mid-County Library in 2018. There was no room there, however, for displays.
Now, Frank Desguin, a member of the Historical Center Society, says they are not even sure where all the historical materials are located.
Desguin, Kelly Gaylord, an advisory committee member, and others would love to see the old Punta Gorda Library on Henry Street be the new home for a museum. They had their hopes up when it was considered for a 1% sales tax project at an estimated cost of $500,000 to turn it into a museum.
“It was a perfect set-up for a museum, we thought,” Desguin said. “And it would have been a great corridor with the History Park, the Military Heritage Museum and Arts and Humanities all within walking distance.”
But county staff looked at the building and said it needed more extensive repairs and the cost would be $3.5 million to retrofit it for a museum. That number pushed it off the 1% sales tax list.
Flores said the library remains an option but the county may not want to maintain it. He suggested it could be sold to a nonprofit like the Historical Society, conveyed to the city if they would accept it or the land sold. He said he has heard nothing of rumors that a developer is eyeing the site for condos.
We believe the city, the Historical Society and advisory committee and county need to sit down and work this out. We also believe people who love history need to volunteer to fill those vacant seats on the advisory committee.
The people involved are smart and passionate and 2021 is just around the corner. Let’s get it done.
