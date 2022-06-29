OUR POSITION: The Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce Leadership program has been very beneficial for county residents.
It’s like taking a class without a classroom. It’s like joining a fraternity or sorority without an initiation or secret handshake.
That’s how you might describe the Leadership Charlotte program originated by the Charlotte Chamber of Commerce.
Members are selected each year from a list of applicants — most of them nominated by their place of employment. Only 25 people get into each class and, after the selection, they spend about 10 months touring Charlotte County and learning first-hand how things work.
Each month they board a bus and go to places like area schools to see how education works, or they might go to city and county government offices or meetings or to tour media offices — like The Daily Sun.
And, at the end of the experience each class votes on a project they team up to do that usually ends up bringing in a big money donation to benefit a nonprofit or some county entity.
This year’s class sponsored a “Glow Gala.” It was a 1980s-themed party with dress-up, glow sticks, a DJ playing ‘80s music and a lot of dancing.
The event raised $40,000. The class decided to donate the money to the Guardian Ad Litem Foundation, the Family Services Center, the Animal Welfare League and the Charlotte Behavioral Health Care.
Since the program was initiated some of the projects included building a playground, redoing the locker room at Charlotte High School and various beautification works.
In all, the Leadership classes — and their more than 800 alumni — have invested $705,000 back into the community.
“It’s a one-of-a-kind education for the people who participate,” said Bob White, executive director of the chamber. “A lot of members of the classes are already community leaders and a lot go on to be community leaders.”
Kudos to the chamber for initiating such a worthwhile program.
