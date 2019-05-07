OUR POSITION: Some Port Charlotte groups are organizing a protest to speed the reunion of children, mothers and fathers separated from each other at the U.S./Mexican border.
Mothers Day. How appropriate.
That’s the day some Charlotte County groups hope hundreds will join them to send a message of love to the 1,600 children locked up at in Homestead, Florida. Many of those children were separated from their families when they tried to cross the Mexican border into the U.S.
Myrna Charry was among those who visited the detention center on Easter Sunday. As a Jewish woman who lived through World War II, she said she could not hold back the tears as she climbed a ladder to look over a cloth-covered chain link fence and see children shuffling back and forth between their barracks. She and others waved red hearts and signs that sent a message of love.
“We want them to know there are people on their side,” she said. “We would like to shut down this detention center.”
The Homestead detention center is the only facility in the U.S. for immigrant children — and it’s growing. About 250 beds were added earlier this year and there are projections it could house 2,350 children soon.
There are problems at the Homestead center, according to a Reuters story by Joe Skipper.
One issue is the fact the government waived a federal requirement at Homestead that protected children’s health. An edict to maintain a clinician-to-child ratio of 1 to 12 was suspended and the ratio is now 1 for every 20 kids. And, the facility does not fall under state child welfare regulations that normally would assure children are safe.
That becomes a bigger problem when you consider reports that more than 4,500 complaints of the sexual abuse of immigrant children have been filed in the past four years, according to the New York Times. These complaints began during the Obama presidency and have ballooned in the past two years as the Trump administration stepped up vigilance along the border.
Those allegations included nearly 200 accounts of adult staff at detention centers sexually assaulting the children they are charged to care for.
The goal at Homestead is to keep the children only about three months. Some, however, have been there as long as eight months. By the end of that time they should have been reunited with parents, granted asylum in the U.S. or have been deported. Gaining asylum, however, can take years.
Children at Homestead sleep in barracks and attend classes in tents. Their instructors must speak English and Spanish but do not have to be certified teachers. Younger children sleep in rooms with six sets of bunk beds while older children sleep in large rooms with 144 beds each, all according to the Reuters account during a visit there.
If none of this is troubling, perhaps the cost will get your attention. The U.S. is paying up to $750 a day for each child housed in Homestead — courtesy of the American taxpayer.
If you want to join Myrna Charry and groups headed to Homestead on Mother’s Day, you can email Vielka Wambold at vielkawambold@gmail.com or Ted Zawistowski at TLZ6391@centurylink.net to learn where to meet and car pool.
