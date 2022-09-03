OUR POSITION: Want better elected officials? Elect better officials
Death and taxes may be life’s only certainties, but there are lots of other things we can be pretty sure of.
One is that people will always complain about the government, and another is that they will keep re-electing the people who are in government.
The explanation, of course, is that the people you vote for aren’t the problem; it’s the members of the other party who keep mucking things up.
Which is exactly what they say about your party.
Here’s the thing: We vote for people, not parties. An R or a D after someone’s name isn’t evidence of that person’s education, experience, capabilities, honesty or any other qualification you’d want an officeholder to have.
If you share the label, it likely does mean that you’ll agree on a lot of issues but the fact that two or more people hold the same opinion doesn’t make it right — or wrong. The facts it’s based on and the mental process used to formulate it determine that.
Where so many of us voters are dropping the ball is in gathering those facts, which is far easier to do today because of the internet.
And far less likely to happen because of social media.
There are valid sources of information on social media but validity is a question of whether it comports with reality, not whether it agrees with you. That’s confirmation bias.
A lot of politicians — incumbents and candidates alike — are relying on us accepting what they say uncritically. They know the buzz words that set off their intended audience and get shared almost immediately, with little chance for the truth to catch up.
It’s our job, if we want to be an informed electorate, not to let them get away with that. We do want to be an informed electorate, don’t we? If so, there’s work to do.
First, we have to adopt a skeptical mindset. Realize that all politicians want two things from us: money and votes. They will tell us whatever they think will produce them.
That’s not to say that everything they tell us is a lie. It is to say that it’s all sales talk.
For example, a promise of tax cuts is always popular. But ask yourself how many politicians have said they’d cut your taxes and how many times you’ve actually gotten a tax cut.
They should be telling you how they’ll get those tax cuts passed, whether it will mean cuts in services and, if it’s an incumbent, why they haven’t cut your taxes already.
To say they support the environment is a given. What are our environmental issues; what specific fixes do they have in mind; how will you get them approved; and how will they pay for them?
Next, boot up your computer and do some research. Lots of things about candidates can be discerned from a little time on the internet.
One useful exercise is to try to verify the information in their campaign fliers. Do they have the qualifications they claim? Have they actually accomplished what they say they have?
Analyze what they say about their opponent. If they attack the person instead of challenging his or her positions, it’s a red flag that your emotions, not your intellect, are being appealed to. That’s not how we make good decisions.
Each year we get the opportunity to elect better officials. But to take advantage of it, we need to be better voters.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.