OUR POSITION: School Board sets new salary structure for starting teachers.
Six months since passage of a property tax referendum, the Charlotte County School District is following through with promises and implementing a new salary structure for the district’s teachers.
Last November, county voters agreed to increase their property taxes by 1 mill to improve the school system. One mill brings in $1 for every $1,000 of property value. It’s a significant amount for individual taxpayers, and it represents a significant vote of confidence in district officials’ vision to reinvigorate a district that had slipped in state rankings.
During its campaign, school boosters repeatedly emphasized the district’s difficulties attracting new teachers and keeping highly qualified veterans. Charlotte’s pay structure lagged behind neighboring counties, specifically Sarasota, which had for a dozen years enjoyed benefits of a special voter-approved 1-mill tax injection.
The playing field is now a little more even.
Thanks to referendum funding, the Charlotte County School Board recently approved a starting pay structure that edges past its property-rich northern neighbor. With the start of the school year, starting annual salaries for new teachers in Charlotte will increase by nearly 18 percent — from the old $38,232 to the new $45,000. That’s slightly above Sarasota’s current base.
“Hopefully, this will stop the mass exodus from our schools,” longtime School Board member Ian Vincent told Sun staff writer Brianna Kwasnik.
“We’ve had so many experienced teachers leave because we’re not offering competitive pay. Now we’re at least in the same ballpark.”
That’s good to see, not only because it will help keep Charlotte in the game for skilled teachers, but also because it fulfills a pledge to the staff and the voters who supported the higher taxes.
The 1-mill tax is expected to raise roughly $17 million this year. The School Board — with the aid of the newly assembled Independent Referendum Oversight Committee — expects to use $7 million to make all salaries more competitive. Beyond starting teachers, staff can expect to make roughly 6 percent more in the coming year, Vincent said.
Another $5 million will be used to compensate staff for working an additional 30 minutes in the official school day. The district is adding 15 minutes to the beginning of the day and 15 minutes to the end.
Another $2 million will be put in reserves, which seems wise. Finally, $3 million will go for so-called student success initiatives.
Those include more money for school bands, chorus, music education, art and drama.
The onerous costs for participation in athletics at the three main high schools will be eliminated. So much for “pay to play” in high school.
Elementary school STEM labs will receive $120,000. In addition, nearly $300,000 will go toward security improvements.
The School Board also is adding three math coaches and three literacy coaches, one each for elementary, middle and high school levels. The district also will add four social workers and three school psychologists.
All in all, we’re pleased to see administrators and School Board members follow through with their promises. The strategy was carefully crafted during the campaign and clearly presented to the public. Now for implementation and later, we hope, for positive results.
