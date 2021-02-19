OUR POSITION: While most all of Florida is suffering from a lack of tourists the past year, Charlotte County stands out as a consistent draw for visitors.
Somebody is doing something right.
That is obvious when you look at the declining tourism numbers for the state and compare them to Charlotte County.
It’s no surprise the state lost a lot of tourism tax dollars in 2020. The pandemic hit and it hit hard. Theme parks were closed. Restaurants were closed or at the least forced to offer carry out or outdoor dining at the peak of the coronavirus. Music festivals and sporting events were called off.
It was like someone pulled the rug out from under our tourism market.
Before the pandemic, Florida was experiencing a growth in visitors unlike anywhere else in the U.S. For a decade, the state has set records for consistent upswing in tourism. The number of visitors in 2019 was an all-time record of 131.4 million — the peak of growth that began in 2009 with 80.8 million and slowly climbed.
Florida hit 100 million tourists in 2015 and had not been under that number since. Then COVID-19 hit and the state’s total visitors in 2020 was 86.7 million. Lawmakers who must balance the state’s budget must have felt they were watching tax money being washed out to sea.
Thankfully, Charlotte County was the exception.
Charlotte collected 2.4% more in tourist tax revenue for 2020 than the previous year. And, even better news, the county is up 4% this year in collections, according to Sean Doherty, director of the Punta Gorda/Englewood Beach Convention and Tourism Bureau.
What that means in individual visitors is 699,400 tourists visited us in 2020 compared to 656,200 in 2019.
It’s like someone spread the rumor the coronavirus wasn’t in Charlotte County.
Doherty credits smart marketing for some of the good news. The county has been using a marketing campaign for some time now that stresses the great outdoor opportunities here for activities. There is kayaking, golf, fishing, boating and the beach. People are much more comfortable, and safer, outdoors during the pandemic so it was a natural draw.
And, there is some evidence that many of the visitors to Charlotte County came from other parts of the state people may have viewed as too crowded and potentially more dangerous as far as the virus goes.
Sarasota County did not fare as well, reporting a 19.3% decrease in visitors in the fiscal year that ended in September 2020.
Virginia Haley, president of Visit Sarasota County, said numbers are going back up now and blamed the loss of business travel — especially meetings and conventions — for most of the loss in tourism.
With the vaccine being widely distributed now, there is hope tourism numbers will climb with the temperature. We see no reason that by fall, at the latest, people will have little reason to not visit Florida.
And, Charlotte County will be in a good spot to continue to rely on its “great outdoors” theme and bring in tourism tax dollars that are so important to our economy.
We believe the tourism numbers are proof Charlotte County can be more then a retirement community. And, they are also proof that the people in charge are making good decisions on marketing the county and getting the word out what we have to offer.
