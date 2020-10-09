OUR POSITION: Charlotte County’s hiring of a water quality specialist makes a statement about the county’s commitment to clean water.
So, everyone should expect clean water. Right?
That is an assumption we should have. But clean water is not a given. In an environment where so much of our land is paved over, where construction goes on seemingly on every other block and in a state where phosphate is mined, septic tanks are common, fracking is allowed and farms and ranches dominate the interior, keeping water clean is a challenge.
Charlotte County, besieged by septic issues while relying on its harbor for tourism, wants to make sure it’s on a path to keep its waterways and drinking water clean. So, it recently approved a new position of water quality manager.
Tracy Doherty, public relations manager for Public Works, told the Beaches and Shores Advisory Committee and the Sun’s Betsy Calvert that the position will be posted soon.
The $82,000-a-year job is being filled at a time when the county’s budget — and every governmental budget in the state — is being squeezed by the pandemic.
But if the hiring of a water quality manager isn’t enough to show a commitment, the county also approved 18 new positions with Charlotte County Utilities. The plan behind that decision is to prepare for the expansion of sewer operations as the county’s population swells and septic systems are replaced with sewers.
Charlotte County wants to stay on top of conditions in Charlotte Harbor and all of its canals and waterways — a major draw for tourists and northerners who are looking for a place to retire near the water.
The water manager will be an upper level position charged with coordinating anything having to do with water. The person hired will deal with utilities, Public Works and Community Development, among others.
We like the idea of a water management czar who can find issues before they become major problems.
For instance, the person may want to study why sport fish populations in Charlotte Harbor are declining, according to the state. The new manager will surely want to stay on top of the threat of algae on local waters.
Perhaps the most important job — which was not discussed in announcing the new hire — is to put a water monitoring program in place. The county could use a program to sample the quality of water in the harbor, canals and the water that comes out of your spigot.
Coty Keller, chairman of the county’s Beaches and Shores Advisory Committee, told Calvert an effective water quality monitoring and reporting program is much needed, and we agree.
Keller made another observation we agree with and that is the new water quality manager will need the support and financial backing of the county to be successful. The person has to know the county commissioners and others in power have their back when a problem is discovered or a not-so-rosy report has to be made.
And the county has to be 100% committed to taking steps needed to assure we have good water quality. Whether that means throwing money at the problem, instituting new regulations or just getting tough and enforcing regulations and ordinances it has now, it has to be done.
Charlotte County cannot afford to have water that does not support healthy recreation opportunities.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.