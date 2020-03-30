OUR POSITION: Charlotte County commissioners are making some smart decisions in these difficult times.
With a pandemic sweeping the nation, threatening to plunge us all into an economic and mental depression, it would be easy to be distracted. It would not be surprising to see elected officials want to put off decisions, engage in undue debate or succumb to the urgency we all feel as new coronavirus numbers are released daily.
But Charlotte County commissioners have stayed focused. And, last week, they made two decisions that, while they might seem inconsequential, made life a little brighter for constituents who are increasingly challenged to find reasons to leave their home.
Spurred by reports of boaters congregating on islands or sandbars in Charlotte County waterways, the county was about to close marinas and boat ramps. The idea — and it was not without merit — was to further limit groups congregating and possibly spreading the COVID-19 virus. The disease is seemingly extremely contagious and any health official or doctor worth his stethoscope has been telling people not to gather in bunches. Ten seemed was a popular ceiling for gatherings.
But the boaters won out. Commissioners Bill Truex and Joe Tiseo led the charge to ban the ban, even though it didn’t take much convincing for other commissioners to jump on board.
Citing concerns of commercial fishermen and the need for a way to release the tension and anxiety so many are feeling, commissioners decided to halt the ban just hours before it was to go into effect.
The short-circuited ban would have also closed walking trails in the county. That too was rejected.
In another move during Tuesday’s meeting, county commissioners decided to open up our roadways and neighborhoods to food trucks.
The deal was actually worked out Tuesday morning between county planning and zoning official Shaun Cullinan, code enforcement manager Shawn Horton and Ravenous Rhino food truck co-owner Lee Caglioti, who represented the food truckers.
With restaurants shut down — with the exception of those offering carry out and/or delivery — people are stuck for a quick meal. Southwest Florida has always been a restaurant-lovers paradise. Retirees, business people, snowbirds and families alike pack our restaurants almost year-round. The pandemic put a stop to that but it did nothing to satisfy appetites.
Caglioti explained he was particularly concerned about people in “underserved neighborhoods” and their ability to get food.
Betsy Calvert’s story in the Sun explained that open-air food trucks, where only a couple of people are handling the food and prep, are fairly safe. The truck owners and staff will be, or already are, trained in complying with national safety measures on food.
There are a few restrictions, according to Caglioti. Some of them are: no more than one food truck in a neighborhood at a time; you can only remain at one location no longer than six hours; trucks can only visit a location three days in a row before they move on; park entrances are off limits; offer text or call-ahead orders; be aware of noise from generators you use.
All these guidelines are common sense things that should alleviate any concerns by citizens.
We appreciate commissioners’ connection with their constituents and their concern for keeping life as normal as possible while taking the coronavirus seriously.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.