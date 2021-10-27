OUR POSITION: Charlotte County commissioners closed ranks last week against what they believe is an unfair state mandate on impact fees and also made a decision to help alleviate the county’s affordable housing shortage.
Charlotte County commissioners showed last week why we continue to believe that, collectively, they are some of the best representatives of their constituents we have ever had.
That’s not to say we don’t disagree with them occasionally. We do. But this diverse group of thinkers has displayed, over the years, a general commitment to doing what is best for Charlotte County.
Let’s start with their decision Tuesday to continue to defy the state Legislature.
We’ve written about this before but to summarize, Charlotte County was close to a decision to hike impact fees significantly in order to keep up with the rapid growth that is testing our infrastructure. Impact fees, for the record, are paid on new construction to help alleviate the impact on roads, utilities and services such as fire and police.
But, before the county could initiate the fee schedule, legislators put a ceiling on how much counties could raise impact fees and, for good measure, made it retroactive.
Last month, the county commissioners decided they could take advantage of a loophole in the new law that gives counties an exception under “extraordinary circumstances.” They decided to do so because they unanimously agreed the state is overstepping its authority and negating home rule.
Commissioner Chris Constance, who can always be counted on to say exactly what he is thinking, said the county’s “rights have been completely taken away by others that, honestly, I don’t think they have the brain power to figure what we have to do at the local level.”
Powerful words, but they ring with much truth.
Commissioners are still not agreeing on how much to raise impact fees, and it is even more impressive they all agreed to fight Tallahassee even though there are differences in their ranks.
Their decision will, hopefully in the end, help negate what county staff says is a $64.8 million shortfall in county construction projects over the next six years.
Another key decision this week was to loan a developer $1.5 million to help get an affordable housing project started.
It was a rare and somewhat risky move by the county— but one we believe was right.
Blue Skies Communities Inc. wants to build 178 affordable apartments on Loveland Boulevard and was facing a deadline to bid for a 4% tax credit for financing from the state. Before commissioners agreed to the loan they wanted assurance the county had the money to loan and that they would be compensated if the project fell apart.
County staff said the money in reserves is available, thanks a lot to the COVID-19 relief funds, and that there are procedures in place that would pretty much guarantee the county would get its money back if something unforeseen happened to the project.
If all goes well, the county will get 178 much-needed apartments. It’s possible these apartments will match up with another proposed, but as yet unfunded, project on adjacent land that wants to build 88 apartments for people with psychiatric and physical disabilities.
At least two county commissioners had reservations about the loan, and the financial ramifications, but they came on board.
Just another example of how five people with diverse thoughts can work as one for the betterment of their constituents.
