OUR POSITION: Despite all the indecision that surrounds the Tampa Bay Rays possible split season with Montreal, Charlotte County must do all it can to protect its spring training attraction.
Will they go? Will they stay?
That’s the big question about the Tampa Bay Rays Major League Baseball team and its ongoing saga with its fan base throughout the region.
On the field, the Rays are one of the most successful teams in baseball, challenging for first place in their division this year and other years despite a small budget to pay star players. But the fans seemingly could care less. They’d rather watch them on TV or read about them. Home attendance can often be less than 10,000 while other teams with their track record of winning normally would draw two or three times that many each day.
The owners of the team are frustrated. Their efforts to build a new stadium in Tampa — where they believe they would draw more fans — have been futile.
Recently they dropped a bomb. They have permission from MLB to discuss splitting their season between St. Petersburg and Montreal. That’s Montreal, Canada, just for the record. Montreal, which used to have a major league team, is hungry for another.
The Rays are on record that if the deal comes to fruition, they would likely pull their spring training games from Charlotte County and play those games in St. Petersburg in an attempt to appease the locals there.
So, what does they mean for Charlotte County? Right now, no one knows for sure, but we have faith Charlotte County commissioners are doing their best to make a tenuous situation stable.
County spokesman Brian Gleason said commissioners are well aware of the challenge.
“Charlotte County staff have and will continue to have frequent conversations with Rays staff about ongoing operations, stadium maintenance and facility improvements,” he said. “Regarding media speculation about the Rays potentially moving spring training camp out of Charlotte Sports Park, we have received no notification that the Rays plan to leave before their contract with Charlotte County expires in 2024 or thereafter.
“The Rays conduct year-round operations at Charlotte Sports Park, not just spring training. Charlotte County has a strong partnership with the Rays and we look forward to strengthening and extending that partnership.”
Gleason pointed out there are two projects on the proposed 2020 local option sales tax extension list that include stadium improvements, including paving of the parking lot.
But in a worst-case scenario, Gleason said, “All Major League Baseball teams hold spring training outside their home markets and we expect Charlotte County will remain an attractive spring training home for the Rays regardless of where they play their regular-season games.”
In other words, don’t count Charlotte County out.
And we won’t. Having spring training in Charlotte County has been touted in the past for the advantages of its small town atmosphere and the idea players might find fishing more attractive for their spare time than the Tampa nightlife.
We urge commissioners to give the situation with the Rays their full attention and have a plan in place if the Rays do make a move down the road — taking spring training games with them. Like the Boy Scouts — be prepared.
