It’s the second time around for Charlotte County School Board candidate Joe Williams and incumbent Kim Amontree.
The two squared off four years ago for the same District 2 seat they will compete for in the Aug. 18 primary election. Amontree came out on top in that race, but Williams believes he learned a lot from the loss and is certain his ideas for improving the schools are popular with parents and others who will decide the outcome.
“I’m more organized and have more support than I did last time,” Williams, who could be called a populist candidate, told the Sun’s editorial board in an interview.
Williams is a small business owner who has lived in Charlotte County 23 years. Before that he was in marketing for Sprint. He has four daughters — three of them have already graduated from Charlotte schools.
He said he is running to correct the same problems he campaigned on last time. Those include what he deems inappropriate books in the schools’ libraries — “porn” he says — wasteful spending and poor communication between the schools and parents.
“There are books in the libraries I don’t want my child to read,” he said. “They have no educational value. Schools are hiding behind the 1982 ruling concerning political content in books. There are none of these books in the DeSoto County Schools’ libraries.”
Williams is also against the schools spending $24 million on a security system that locks down the campus when activated. He said all that does is lock the students in with the potential bad guy.
Another major component of his campaign is to have cameras in each classroom. He believes parents should be able to see the teacher’s interaction with students and know what is going on each day.
“Maybe you want to watch your kid give a presentation in class,” he said. “What if a kid comes home with an F for cutting up in class. You could call up that session and see what happened.”
Amontree and her husband moved to Charlotte County in 1991 when her husband had a job offer with the old Intermedic business.
She said in her four years on the board she has focused on student achievement, safety and responsibility.
“Four years ago we had issues,” she said. “We had low scores and we had to find out why we let that happen. We have made great progress on that. Our third grade reading level is up and our graduation rate is 86.4%.”
One avenue to the improvements has been a tough decision when she first came on the board to reduce the staff by 131 positions. While admitting that was a “difficult” decision, she said it was clear if the Legislature kept cutting the budget that it was necessary to achieve the district’s goals.
She said the proposal for the lockdown system would be paid for from the penny sales tax but that the state requires schools to have a panic alarm system that will cost about $5 million. Right now there is no money for the $24 million lockdown system Williams is critical of.
She defended the schools choice in books saying one of the books Williams classifies as porn was written by a Nobel Prize winner. And, she said, parents normally have to give permission before the student reads the book for class and that most of those books are intended for advanced college level courses. She said in one instance the class voted if they wanted the book to be part of their reading course.
The school board works well together she said and remains focused on safety and achievement. She touts her experience with budgets and cited the schools’ fund balance (basically an emergency fund) has gone up from $41 million in 2018 to $88 million this past year.
We believe Amontree has proven herself and is a solid board member who can contribute with her budgeting skills. We recommend Amontree for the District 2 seat.
