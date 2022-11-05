OUR POSITION: Charlotte County homeowners have at least one thing to smile about — a lower millage rate on their property taxes.
While everyone was watching Hurricane Ian approach, Charlotte County commissioners took the time to do us all a favor before heading for cover.
On the day before Ian stormed across the state, the Board of County Commissioners lowered the millage rate on property taxes by almost half a mill. The actual reduction was 0.3267 mills.
To put that into real terms, it means your property tax bill should go down by $43 for every $100,000 of value. Last year, the average selling price for a home in Charlotte County was $355,000, according to Gordon Burger, Budget & Administrative Services director for the county. The savings for a home priced at that number would mean a reduction of about $115 in taxes.
If you saying to yourself “well my home value went up so maybe I’m not really saving much money,” you may be wrong. That’s because if you are homesteaded — meaning you live here all year — your property taxes cannot go up more than 3%.
“It does not happen very often (that a county will lower its millage rate),” County Commissioner Joe Tiseo said.
Tiseo pointed out that the county went through the budget and saw where it had excess funds and went to each department to request they reduce their share of taxes to accommodate the tax cut.
For example, the Sheriff’s Office had undesignated funds of $3,130,853, about .1320 mills; Public Safety MSTU had undesignated funds of $3,212,757, about .1623 mills; Capital projects had $2,588,712 that was not labeled for any special project and the Greater Charlotte County Lighting District had $566,476 funding undesignated, or about .0325 mills.
To break it down another way, the sheriff will get $13.20 less per $100,000 value of your home this coming fiscal year; Public Safety MSTU is giving up $16.23 per $100,000 value; Capital projects is getting $10.91 less per $100,000 value and the Street Lighting District is losing $3.25 per $100,000 value on each home.
Tiseo said anyone who wants to look back at the meeting to see how all this came down can call up the Sept. 27 meeting on the county website.
“It sounds like a small move but it ends up being millions of dollars,” Tiseo said. “It came about because home values did go up and we got more revenue based on assessments. And, when we applied the assessments to our needs we had that money left over (that was not designated).
“A lot of it came from the sheriff’s budget and he was okay with that. We discussed it with him. He’s been getting a lot of buildings and things through our sales tax funds and that has been like a relief valve on his budget. He did not need any capital money this coming year.”
However you want to look at it, the county commissioners did the right thing by not keeping extra money. They could always, of course, find a use for it — especially after Hurricane Ian. But they did what good public servants do and gave homeowners a tax break.
“It’s better in taxpayers’ pockets than in our pocket, and the board agreed,” Tiseo said.
