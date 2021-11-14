OUR POSITION: With thousands of homes being planned for Charlotte County it is madness to not raise impact fees as much as is feasible.
Charlotte County commissioners approved construction of 2,800 new homes recently. Yet, despite the impact on roads, utilities and service needs, some commissioners still insist raising impact fees too high will hurt growth and be a hardship on builders.
We just don’t believe it.
The county can’t afford to keep putting roofs on every available acre of land and charging impact fees lower than any town or county anywhere near us.
First, let’s look at what the county has allowed:
• A plat was approved for a development with 1,000 homes and a commercial center near State Road 776 and Gasparilla in the South Gulf Cove/Gulf Cove area. County commissioners okayed that without discussion.
• Then, just last week, they approved by a 3-1 vote to rezone land on Burnt Store Road to allow up to 2,880 housing units on about 592 acres where only 58 homes were previously allowed. There was some concern over that decision, but the bottom line is, it passed.
• And, developers are ready to break ground, according to a Daily Sun story, on Tucker’s Grade near Interstate 75 to build 1,689 homes and a hotel and commercial center. That was approved 4-0 by commissioners with Joe Tiseo absent.
Those are just examples of the rapid growth and demand for homes in Charlotte County. There are other instances. Babcock Ranch, for example, is putting up homes as fast as builders can finish them. Projects are planned, or underway, in Englewood. And, let’s not forget the huge growth spurt in West Port on S.R. 776 and U.S. 41.
That’s not really bad news. It’s good that we are growing, and it speaks well of this little paradise we are so lucky to live in that others want to come here.
But how shortsighted is it for commissioners — if they can get around state mandates — to not want to charge homebuyers for the impact it will all have on our utilities, roads and services like EMS, fire and police?
The excuses for not wanting to raise impact fees are not convincing. They fear new home buyers will abandon Charlotte County for greener pastures. That doesn’t wash because they will pay almost twice as much in impact fees on those greener pastures.
There is some concern of the impact on builders whose costs are skyrocketing because of inflation. We understand those concerns, but the costs are the same for builders everywhere and the new residents will stress our infrastructure no matter what the final cost of their home.
And, there are arguments to be made that Charlotte County’s utility hook-up fees may be higher than neighboring counties and cities. But that is not as significant as the difference in impact fee charges.
The alternative to raising fees enough to offset growth is to kick the can down the road and force future county commissioners to raise property taxes to pay for infrastructure our growth will demand. And, those property taxes will go into a general fund and could end up paying for anything but growth.
Charlotte County’s current impact fee is $4,409 for a single-family home — 45% of the maximum. The maximum fee could be $9,789.
Commissioners are looking at fees around $5,000.
Commissioner Chris Constance wants much higher fees.
“Even if we raise them to the 2021 maximum, we’re still a bargain,” Constance said, in a Daily Sun story by Betsy Calvert.
He pointed out that Sarasota County charges about $12,500 for a single-family home. Collier County charges more than $23,000.
Commissioners will decide Dec. 14 on what the impact fee should be. Let your county commissioner know who should foot the bill for growth — newcomers or all of us.
