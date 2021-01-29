OUR POSITION: We believe a proposed marketing idea being considered by Charlotte County is different enough that it could turn out to be a model for growth.
Charlotte County Economic Development Director Dave Gammon recently presented an outside-the-box strategy for how the county can grow its inventory of businesses.
Gammon's presentation was in preparation for a 2021 marketing campaign that targets a different kind of business. And it makes some sense.
How many years has the county — actually every county in every state in the nation — sought to get large corporations to relocate? Counties and cities for years have tried to outbid each other to be the next home for Amazon, Google or an auto parts manufacturer. Granted, one big score can do a lot for the local economy. But in reality, there was a lot of time, money and effort spent on futile campaigns.
And, to be honest, people in Charlotte County have made it clear they don't want to be a manufacturing center. They don't want big office buildings on the waterfront. They like things pretty much as they are.
But, growth is essential — and it's happening naturally with building permits skyrocketing.
So Gammon is pushing an effort to lure small entrepreneurs to the area. We're not necessarily talking mom and pops but small business ventures that can offer jobs — good-paying jobs — while not taxing the county's resources or making a big footprint that would require a large output in services.
In a The Daily Sun story by Betsy Calvert, Gammon talked about a think tank called Heartland Forward which is looking at ways to revitalize the Midwest and smaller metro areas. It claims regions with the highest level of small companies experience higher levels of economic growth.
Surprisingly, the Punta Gorda Metropolitan Statistical Area (all of Charlotte County) is showing up on a list of 375 metropolitan areas with the most "young firms" — companies less than six years old. The down side to all this is many of these businesses struggle to survive the first few years.
Gammon is proposing financial advisors, county government and others can work to help these businesses — including a website to offer instruction on how to get permits and other assistance. Gammon said property owners can offer up attractive locations for small businesses. He mentioned possibly finding homes in places like the Town Center mall, Sunloft and Sun Trust in Punta Gorda and The Hatchery in Babcock Ranch. And, of course, there is a lot of opportunity on land surrounding the Punta Gorda Airport that would be ripe for small businesses.
Gammon is spending a modest $40,000 to kick off the campaign to attract these types of businesses. That's not a huge investment to test the waters.
The idea of 10 small businesses with maybe 100 new jobs paying property taxes in 10 locations that might be spread out and not confined to one area is interesting. It would mean less congestion and a wider variety of opportunities both for the entrepreneurs and employees with different skills to offer.
The idea is not the type that will make an immediate impact on the local economy. It will take a while to see this to fruition and discover the viability of it all.
But after years of chasing the big kill, we like the idea of looking for small game. We believe people who live here like that idea too.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.