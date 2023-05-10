OUR POSITION: Sarasota County hospitals deserve kudos for their recent Leapfrog survey scores but it’s obvious we need improvements in the performance of Charlotte County hospitals.
If you put a lot of stock in the twice-a-year Leapfrog survey of hospitals’ performance, you’d probably try to go to Sarasota County if you needed care.
After all, all three area hospitals in Sarasota County earned a distinguished A grade for the care of their patients.
Leapfrog is an independent study of hospital records and interviews with patients that attempts to grade hospitals for their care and performance.
Sarasota Memorial and Sarasota Doctors hospitals each achieved an A grade. Sarasota Memorial has earned an A every grading period since it began participating in 2016. Doctors, meanwhile, achieved an A grade for the 17th time.
HCA Florida Englewood Hospital has the longest streak of A grades with its 22nd straight superior score.
Charlotte County’s three hospitals all earned a C grade.
HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital and ShorePoint Health Port Charlotte saw their grade drop from a B last fall to a C, while ShorePoint Health Punta Gorda received a C for at least the seventh consecutive time.
These scores are disappointing, but we’ll hold off on suggesting the scores should raise concerns about the care you would receive there.
Leapfrog does a good job of assessing all aspects of a patient’s experience during a hospital stay. A single bad review from an ex-patient can impact a score, according to our limited knowledge of how scores are accounted for.
We have had some excellent reports from former patients at the Charlotte County facilities that make us feel better about the care you would receive there. And, we’re confident that every person who works at these hospitals does their best to provide good care and to make sure patients have the best opportunity to get well and go home.
“HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital is committed to providing our patients high-quality health care services,” Communications & Community Engagement Director Alexandria Benjamin said via email in The Daily Sun last week. “This is evident in our most recent national recognition from Healthgrades as America’s Top 50 Hospitals for Surgical Care. Recognitions like this are very important to us as we move forward with our safety agenda.”
Although we suspect the latest 6-month evaluation was likely affected by Hurricane Ian’s impact, the list of problems Leapfrog referred to in its report are troubling.
HCA Fawcett was rated below-average for things like infections in the urinary tract; surgical site infections; sepsis after surgery; falls and injuries; falls causing broken hips; collapsed lungs; communications about medicine and about discharge; communications with doctors and with nurses; and the responsiveness of staff.
Among the issues at ShorePoint Health Port Charlotte were death from serious treatable complications; blood leakage; accidental cuts and tears; dangerous bed sores; falls and injuries; falls causing broken hips; collapsed lungs; communications about medicine and about discharge; specially trained ICU doctors; communications with doctors and with nurses; and the responsiveness of staff.
ShorePoint Health Punta Gorda got low grades for, among other things, accidental cuts and tears; dangerous bed sores; falls and injuries; falls causing broken hips; communications about medicine and about discharge; specially trained ICU doctors; communications with doctors and with nurses; and the responsiveness of staff.
Despite Leapfrog’s findings, we have confidence in our Charlotte County hospitals’ ability to treat and help patients recover. We trust they will focus on any weaknesses and improvements that need to be made.
