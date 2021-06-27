OUR POSITION: Charlotte County got nowhere in its request for a meeting to discuss phosphate mining operations planned in DeSoto County.
Forgive Charlotte County commissioners if they feel a little slighted.
Slighted by the Mosaic Company.
Slighted by the Florida Department of Environmental Protection.
Maybe there’s a concern Charlotte County might revert to the litigious thorn in the side it was 20 years or so ago when the county sued to better control, or stop, phosphate mining in Southwest Florida that it felt threatened the Peace River — our source of water. Those were contentious years with Charlotte County commissioners making monthly jabs at the phosphate industry and paying big bucks for lawyers to battle the inevitable advance of mining into Southwest Florida and its fragile tributaries to the Peace River.
Mosaic is poised for its nearest approach to Charlotte County and the Gulf Coast yet as it works to get final approval to begin digging in DeSoto County. The stage has been set for years and the only thing preventing the mining giant from going forward is the refusal, at least so far, of DeSoto County commissioners to agree to rezone the land needed for mining. Mosaic plans to start mining as soon as 2023.
The state, Mosaic and DeSoto County are trying to work through issues holding up the rezoning effort and have scheduled a series of public meetings to address the problem. The DeSoto County Commission will hold a public workshop at 9 a.m. Tuesday in the Turner Agri Civic Center, 2250 NE Roan St., Arcadia. That’s when the public can hear and discuss presentations on Mosaic’s water quality monitoring programs and practices.
Those programs and practices are what Charlotte County commissioners are interested in.
Last week, commissioners sent a letter to Mosaic, DeSoto County and the FDEP seeking more information on the level of monitoring and the placement of safeguards on the mines Mosaic plans for DeSoto County. The proximity of those mines to the Peace River is a major concern for commissioners who are well aware of past problems created by phosphate spills and leaks into water supplies — not necessarily by Mosaic, however.
Charlotte County, through the letter, requested a meeting with Mosaic and/or FDEP to educate commissioners and Charlotte County residents on the “measures” planned to “assure mining operations will result in no negative water quality impacts (including increased loading of nitrogen and phosphorus) into Charlotte Harbor. Until such assurances have been provided by all responsible parties associated with phosphate mining in Southwest Florida, Charlotte County is unable to support any phosphate mining activities within watersheds that discharge into Charlotte Harbor.”
In other words, come talk to us about what you’re going to do to protect our water supply. Sounds reasonable we believe.
The response was disappointing.
Mosaic said, in so many words, it is not mining in Charlotte County so it sees no need to come here to talk with anyone, especially on short notice. Its representatives suggested Charlotte County commissioners — or anyone else interested — should come to DeSoto County, June 29, and look for answers at the public meeting.
While Charlotte County is a little late coming to the party, it certainly has a serious stake in mining operations that could impact the Peace River, Horse Creek or a number of other tributaries that trickle through DeSoto County into the Peace River and down to Charlotte Harbor. Our harbor is already in peril. We have all seen what happens when pollutants slipped into the Caloosahatchee River, overpowering canals and the coast with blue-green algae.
We would have expected a more measured response from Mosaic. There is certainly reason for a future meeting to be worked out.
