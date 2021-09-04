OUR POSITION: Failure to pursue requiring masks in Charlotte County schools was a mistake.
More than 1,000 Charlotte County students have tested positive for COVID-19.
With one student already confirmed dead of COVID-19 in the district, the School Board sat on its hands.
What does it take? What will convince parents — and Charlotte County School Board members — that students should be wearing masks?
Friday, School Board members had a chance to make a statement. They failed to do so. Although it was only a workshop and no vote could be taken, the board decided it was not the right time to consider a mandate for masks in schools. Fifty or so unmasked parents stood ready to protest if the decision had not gone their way.
Shame on them for trying to intimidate the board members. We don’t understand why any parent would risk their child’s life and safety by refusing to let them mask up to go to school. What does it hurt? Do they really feel their freedom is being taken away? Would they still feel that way if their child caught the virus?
Board members showed little courage by deciding they would make no move until after an appeal by the state over a judge’s ruling against the Department of Education and Gov. Ron DeSantis’ order that school districts cannot require masks. Board members commented that if they made a decision to mandate masks based on the current court ruling, they may have to go back and change it if the state’s appeal is upheld.
So what? Go back and change it at that point, or stand with a dozen other school districts — including Sarasota and Lee counties — that are not afraid of the state’s bullying tactics and are requiring masks.
This delta variant of the COVID-19 is a distinctly more dangerous and more contagious variable than what we dealt with earlier this year. It is spreading rapidly throughout the state and it is deadly.
Friday, there were 17,506 new cases in the state, according to the Miami Herald’s calculations of Centers for Disease Control data. In the last seven days, Florida has averaged 324 deaths and 18,463 cases each day — each day — the Herald reports. And, overall, 45,909 people in Florida have died from COVID-19.
But parents don’t want their kids wearing masks. What are they thinking?
Superintendent Steve Dionisio said it best when he commented that, “adults are the biggest problem we have in education. If we tell (students) to wear a mask, they will comply.”
Charlotte County board members did decide Friday to send a statement with the wording to include: “We believe the best way to keep our children safe is to have everyone vaccinated who can.”
Kim Amontree said she wanted it to include: “We support the Board of Health recommendations.”
Joe Pepe, Florida Board of Health director for Charlotte County, had earlier given a power point presentation based on CDC facts.
Pepe’s recommendations were to promote vaccinations, the consistent and correct mask use, physical distancing, screening for COVID, handwashing, staying home when sick, and contact tracing.
“I don’t believe anyone here on the board would say that masks and vaccines don’t make us safer,” said board member Ian Vincent, who is an environmental scientist by profession.
Pepe said there are some 50 to 100 new cases in grades K-12 per day, and the latest school data showed 210 confirmed cases and 164 known contacts.
For the last time, what’s it gonna take?
