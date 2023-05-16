OUR POSITION: The Charlotte County School Board did a fine job working through a transparent search for a new superintendent.
When Mark Vianello was offered the job of Charlotte County Schools superintendent last week, it was the culmination of a process that played out flawlessly.
The finalists were all well qualified. The public had more than one opportunity to meet the candidates face to face. The candidates themselves had abundant chances to find out what Charlotte County is all about. And, above all, the entire process was transparent and public.
While some could make an argument that local product Bob Bedford, principal at Lemon Bay High School, would have made a seamless transition with his local knowledge and love for our school system, Vianello appears to be a great pick. Actually any of the finalists, including Bedford, would likely have provided Charlotte County with a solid leader.
Before they were comfortable with their choice, the five School Board members considered 22 applications. They had three work sessions, conducted an online survey open to members of the community and read about 700 responses from people in Charlotte County who care about our schools.
They then had four in-person input sessions and other face-to-face interviews with four finalists while continuing to take community feedback.
When Vianello was called and offered the job, his enthusiasm is an encouraging sign. After all, this is someone who had held a position in Marion County schools that called for all the qualities Charlotte County was looking for.
Vianello has taught at each school level and was a principal at elementary and high schools. He held administrative posts, overseeing student services and technical education, the later poised to be a real focus for all schools in Florida soon. His most recent responsibilities included being deputy superintendent and chief operations officer for Marion County — a school system with 6,000 employees, 43,000 students, a $900 million budget, 47 elementary through high schools, a technical school, college and three charter schools.
The enormity of oversight he was charged with was huge compared to Charlotte County.
The job expectancy for a superintendent in Florida is about three years for urban districts and four years for suburban districts most will tell you.
Charlotte County is not the norm. Steve Dionisio retired after eight years on the job. Before him, Superintendents Bob Bedford Sr., Max Schmidt, David Gayler and. Doug Whitaker all provided strong leadership for a number of years before retiring or moving on.
We expect Vianello to follow in their footsteps, if he accepts the job — and we have little doubt he will after his initial response to the School Board that included the fact he thinks his wife was turning cartwheels.
We can only hope the search for a superintendent in Sarasota County goes as well. And, so far, it appears to be doing so.
While Charlotte County enlisted the help of the Florida School Boards Association to pinpoint candidates, Sarasota County is using a private consultant, McPherson & Jacobson. The weeding out of consultants has slowed that search but that School Board seems to be taking a similar approach in transparency.
Last week the fourth town hall meeting to listen to public input about the superintendent search was held in North Port. Only a handful of people attended but they listed the qualities they were looking for in the next superintendent — including good communication and listening skills, transparency, a goal-oriented approach and being non-political.
Consultant Steven Joel acknowledged that politics have been an issue in Sarasota County.
Thankfully, that was not a problem in Charlotte County. And, if things go according to plan, it appears the new superintendent has the qualities students, parents and teachers will embrace.
