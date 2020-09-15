OUR POSITION: Give credit to Charlotte County School Board for lowering taxes in a difficult economy.
This has been a tough year for businesses, workers and government.
Just look at Florida’s state budget that has lawmakers’ heads swirling.
The state is looking at a $5.4 billion deficit over the next two years. It is the largest gap between projected revenue and reality in state history. The problem, of course, is the lack of taxes coming in from tourists, theme parks, sports and so on. Overall it is a 5.7% drop from what was expected when the $92 billion budget was drawn up in January.
That scenario is playing out everywhere, not just in state government but in county and city budgets — and not just in Florida but all over the U.S.
That makes the recent accomplishments of the Charlotte County School Board even more special.
The board announced last week its final budget for this school year will be $360,147,732. Much of that is dedicated to the general fund where revenues are banked for salaries, daily operations, benefits, utilities and fuel for buses. The board is putting another $11 million in that pot over what was needed last year.
On top of that, we have 10 new staff positions.
So, you’d expect a hike in millage rate, right?
It didn’t happen.
Board members approved a rate of 6.952 — lower than last year’s 7.140 rate.
The approved millage means a home with a taxable value of $100,000 will pay $695 in taxes. That’s lower than last year’s $714.
We’re not economists and have not looked at every line item on the budget, but it took some cost cutting somewhere, or magic, to spare taxpayers a hike in rates with all that is going on in the economy.
The board had a busy day last week and also decided to hold off on the evaluation of Superintendent Steve Dionisio. Board member Ian Vincent said, and we agree, that the pandemic and the lack of classroom time have caused such unusual circumstances that the criteria and work put in would be skewed.
Overall, a really good week for the Charlotte County School Board.
Kudos for keeping our taxes as low as possible.
