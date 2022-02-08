Recognition for a job well done is always nice. And, when it’s educators being recognized that is even better given the challenges they have dealt with the past months with COVID and unwarranted controversy over allegations of teaching CRT.
Charlotte County Public Schools took time to honor some of its best recently at a Golden Apple Awards event held at the Peace River Botanical and Sculpture Garden in Punta Gorda. The highlight of the evening was the naming of the teacher of the year and the support person of the year.
Lisa Branno-Penwell, who teaches advanced English courses at Port Charlotte High School, was named the 2022 Teacher of the Year. Keturah Webb, the head custodian at Port Charlotte Middle School, was named Support Employee of the Year.
Branno-Penwell attended Charlotte County schools since she was 6 years old and has now taught in the school system for 19 years — all at Port Charlotte High. In accepting her award she noted that the night’s emcee, Michael Riley, was one of the first people she met when she began school as a young child and a person she said was always there for her in school. She said she has tried to do the same for her students.
Her husband, Ben Penwell, also teaches English at Port Charlotte High.
Webb has had numerous jobs before she settled into her position at Port Charlotte Middle School where she started out as a substitute custodian. Before that she was a correctional officer, a custodian and a basketball coach. She said the middle school students and staff are now her family.
About 280 people attended the ceremony which also honored other nominees for the awards.
Those nominees for best teacher included: Eileen Bayanti, Peace River Elementary; Michael E. Mitchell, Florida SouthWestern Collegiate High; Lynn Mongiardini-Potts, Sallie Jones Elementary and Michele Farnsworth, The Academy. Other support staff nominated included: Diseree Goudreau, East Elementary; Sharda Ali, The Academy; Lauren Rockett, Kingsway Elementary and Tabitha Starr, Charlotte Harbor Center.
