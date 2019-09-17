OUR POSITION: Give Charlotte County School Board and administration members credit. They kept their word on how they would spend the tax revenue.
Getting a tax referendum passed in Florida is no walk in the park. And, if that tax is to support schools, that makes it tougher, considering how many voters have no kids in school and have never had kids in Florida schools.
Charlotte County succeeded in 2018 for one reason. The School Board and administration were transparent and truthful about why they needed the money and where it would be spent. A lot of hard work, from educators and volunteers, went into the campaign but the openness from school leaders was a key to voters approving a new tax on their property.
When votes were counted last November, 47,029 (or 56 percent) were in favor of the referendum, with 36,627 against.
Last week, the School Board met to approve next year’s budget and, thanks to the first injection of tax money, they had almost $19 million extra to work with. The tax added $1 for every $1,000 of your home’s value to your tax bill.
The board signed off on a $326 million budget for 2019-2020. The money comes from a millage rate of 7.14 mills on property — a slight increase over last year’s 6.34 mills. It means a homeowner with a structure valued at $200,000 will pay about $1,249, after the $25,000 homestead exemption.
School Board members and administration argued for more money after having to trim staff the year before and watching some of their most talented and tenured teachers leave for higher pay at other area school districts. On top of that, they wanted to extend the school day and allow teachers more time with students in an effort to improve Charlotte County’s state test scores along with hiring more psychologists and other expenditures related to school safety.
When you look at the budget for the next year, their promises of how they would spend the money ring true.
First, about $10 million will go into a reserve account. Administrators said they would do that for each year in case the referendum turned out to be a four-year deal. That way they would have money in an account so they wouldn’t have to end the programs and/or lay off teachers they could not afford.
About $12 million of the tax income and revenue from the hike in millage rates will be used to upgrade salaries and benefits for teachers. Other budgeted expenditures include:
• $566,000 on ESE liaisons and behavioral specialists.
• $480,900 on social workers and psychologists.
• $445,000 on security at schools.
• $402,000 on paraprofessionals.
• What’s left will go to art and music programs, athletics, workforce programs, professional development, division of learning initiatives and charter school payments.
School Board member Cara Reynolds told the Sun‘s Brianna Kwasnik that she understands taxpayers may be a little concerned over the hike in millage. She argued it was a small price to pay for the dividends.
“It’s a huge investment for our kids and education,” she said.
We agree. Kudos to the voters who approved the referendum and a thumbs up to the School Board for keeping a promise how it would spend the money.
