OUR POSITION: Charlotte County commissioners are getting serious about trying to bring more affordable housing here.
The urgency to bring more affordable housing to Charlotte County is weighing on the Board of County Commissioners. And rightfully so.
The facts are difficult to ignore.
The Punta Gorda metropolitan statistical area, which is all of Charlotte County, is ranked No. 3 in the nation as a top spot for people to retire.
Business Insider has published figures showing three regions on Florida’s Gulf Coast are among the top 10 places in the United State to move to. Charlotte County, among those, showed up as No. 3 in net migration (more people moving in than out).
As reported last year, Charlotte County’s poplulation grew by 36,551 residents between 2010 and 2018. And those numbers are only growing larger as taxes in the Northeast climb. baby boomers begin to hit their peak retirement years and weather becomes an even bigger issue.
So where do we put all those people?
Sure, we realize many, if not most, are retirees who have comfortable retirement incomes. But, 32 percent of Charlotte County residents right now are considered “income challenged,” according to Charlotte County Community Services Director Carrie Walsh.
Few people are moving here for our high wages.
The county’s stab at getting more affordable housing has met with little success in the past.
Excitement built for the idea of an affordable housing complex on Loveland Boulevard to be called Jacaranda Terrace. Commissioners supported the proposal and were ready to loan $425,625 to help ease the initial costs.
The plan was for rents of about $420 a month for the lowest income families up to $679 for the next financially challenged group. The project would have been pitched to families who earn about $20,640 for a family of three.
The deal never came to fruition, however.
Last year we reported statistics that showed that a full-time hourly worker, making minimum wage of $8.46 an hour would have to work 108 hours a week to afford a modest two-bedroom dwelling in Florida. To follow accepted guidelines of using no more than 30 percent of your income for rent or mortgage payments, the average worker would have to be paid $22.86.
That, of course, is fairly unrealistic here.
So commissioners are looking for answers.
Last week they came up with some ideas we embrace. They included:
• Waiving construction fees for developers, which could include impact fees and utility connection fees.
• Donating land for the developer — an idea, albeit a good one, that has already been tried.
• Increasing density so builders can put more units on a lot than is allowed now.
• Opening up zoning options so builders can mix commercial and residential on the same lot.
Commissioner Chris Constance was skeptical the area will draw developers for large-scale apartment buildings. So far, he’s right. That has been an issue. But his idea of focusing on helping build more duplexes and four-unit structures won’t even put a dent in the need.
Commissioner Bill Truex gave a realistic number of $1 million to jump start a trust fund as incentives for builders. He outlined how builders could be rewarded for how many units they want to construct, their experience, how many apartments as opposed to single family units they would put up and how many lower income families it would help. Commissioners also agreed the developer needs to commit to keep the rents low for several years — 20 was one number thrown out — if not forever.
We like how the commissioners are thinking. But we need to come up with a plan and soon. The need for more affordable housing grows by the day.
