OUR POSITION: Charlotte County commissioners showed a little more resolve this week in the dispute over masks, but they stopped short of forcing the issue.
In Charlotte County, you'd better wear a mask, or . . .
That's about where the Charlotte County Commission's resolution on masks stops.
Charlotte County commissioners unanimously passed a resolution Tuesday — with almost no discussion — that says you shall wear a mask. But that's where the instructions stop. Commissioners are leaving it up to local businesses to enforce the resolution. They included no penalties in their resolution and no orders to law enforcement as to enforcement of it.
But commissioners, who voted 3-2 recently not to require face masks, left no doubt about their intentions in the wording that said: "Every person..shall, in the absence of social distancing, wear a face covering."
That leaves little to the imagination as far as what is required. How effective that will be without penalties is questionable.
The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office told the Sun it "does not have the authority to enforce any resolution and will continue to educate the public based on the CDC guidelines. This is not an ordinance but merely the strong opinion by the Board of County Commissioners."
A few people spoke Tuesday, including one woman who said the resolution was a "huge disappointment. It's upsetting that people think they can control your life. The next thing you're going to do is try to tell me to put some needle in my arm with some vaccination. That will never happen."
A supporter of the resolution said: "I realize that this is not the same as having actual penalties, but I think this will encourage the general public."
We called on commissioners to develop an ordinance that had some teeth in it, with the realization law enforcement could not near keep up with all those who would defy the order. It's not feasible, or the best use of a law officer's time, to arrest or fine everyone you see without a mask in a county as vast as Charlotte.
Our hope, however, was that a strong message would give people more incentive to wear a mask and a few arrests and fines would support that message.
Better data is available each day that proves wearing a mask will slow down the coronavirus. The debate over the effectiveness of masks should be over by now.
Are they the answer to stopping the virus? No. But they will slow it down and get it under control if enough people agree to the practice.
Gov. Ron DeSantis lobbed a political insult once at New York, pointing out that Florida had never come near the projected infections and deaths that were estimated we would have here. Last week, however, Florida passed New York for the number of deaths caused by COVID-19.
And those numbers — deaths and infections — are out of control right now.
People who want to blame a certain political group or the media for exaggerating the numbers have their head in the sand. The dangers are real. Ask the Miami Marlins Major League Baseball team how fast the virus can spread.
We'll live with the mask resolution. Something is better than nothing. Give commissioners credit for taking a united stand that yes, we all should be wearing a mask.
