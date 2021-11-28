OUR POSITION: Charlotte and Sarasota counties are fast becoming a targeted destination for people from all over the U.S. and the jump in tourist bed tax revenue is evidence of that.
You can tell by talking to Sean Doherty that it is a challenge for the tourism director for Punta Gorda/Englewood Beach Visitor and Convention Bureau to contain his enthusiasm.
And why not. The recent bed tax numbers for Charlotte County set yet another record and the swarm of visitors to Punta Gorda and Englewood Beach continues to swell.
Numbers tell the story. In 2015-16 Charlotte County took in $3.7 million in bed tax income. Bed tax is the a 5% surcharge on hotel rooms and vacation rentals that is used to pay off the debt of the Charlotte Sports Park and to market our area all over the U.S.
For 2020, even during a pandemic, Charlotte County took in $6 million in bed taxes.
That is huge.
“We took a big hit in March and April of 2020 when they closed down all vacation properties,” Doherty said. “But when things opened back up in June we really jumped up in taxes. We ramped up our advertising then.”
Obviously it worked. Imagine without the two bad months what the revenue would have been.
It should also be noted that Sarasota County had a bounce back year for bed taxes this past year, taking in almost $31 million in tax receipts compared to about $23 million in 2019.
What is going right?
Doherty had some ideas.
“It’s a combination of things,” he said.
Sports events were a big shot in the arm. The Punta Gorda/Englewood Beach VCB received the Best Small Market Event of the Year award from the Florida Sports Foundation for being the host destination of the Association of Pickleball Professionals Tour (APP Tour) at the PicklePlex in Punta Gorda. The APP has signed on for three more years which is good news considering the $2 million economic impact it was estimated to have on Punta Gorda with its 700 participants and 2,500 hotel room nights.
Another big plus is the rapid growth of the www.PureFlorida.com website.
And you can’t underestimate the impact of the tourism bureau’s partnership with advertising and public relations agency Aqua Marketing & Communications, Inc. to get its message out.
“We had a great ad campaign called Outsiders Welcome (playing on the outdoor activities available here) then we tweaked it to Outsiders Welcome back,” Doherty said.
“We believe a lot of people were tired of being cooped up and were looking for a vacation destination outside the metro areas. A great deal of our lodging inventory is in the form of vacation rentals and a lot of people from up north realized they could work from home and rented here. Why not be near the beach and still do your job remotely? We had a lot of first time visitors who did that who may have never chosen us before, and we hope they will come back.
“When people get comfortable again going to the metro areas we’re not sure if we’ll lose them or not. That is a big unknown.”
Doherty pointed out, however, that any downturn on 2022 could be short lived.
“We do have Sunseeker coming on (in 2023) and that could buffer any dip we see in visitors.”
Doherty and his hard-working team deserve applause for the work they are doing. It doesn’t hurt they have such a beautiful location and welcoming population.
