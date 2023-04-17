OUR POSITION: Answers to a deadly stretch of Bermont Road are elusive, but Charlotte County commissioners are taking action to lessen the chances of serious accidents.
Charlotte County commissioners are well aware of the dangers traveling Bermont Road. Finding solutions to the problem is a challenge, however.
Last week, commissioners proposed an ordinance they hope will make a difference. They want to drop the speed limit along a particularly lethal stretch of the road from 55 mph to 45 mph. It’s a good first step but a long way from ending bad accidents.
In the past 12 months alone there have been two fatal accidents along Bermont Road.
In April, 2022 three people died in a two-truck crash. And, March 8, a woman was killed at the intersection of U.S. 17 and Bermont Road when a dump truck ran into her motorcycle. There was another bad crash last March when two SUVs collided.
We fear too many people, already used to abusing the 55 mph speed limit, will ignore the 45 mph designation if the ordinance passes.
Many citizens are calling for a no passing zone. That sounds like a solid idea to us.
We cannot look the other way while drivers are run off the road, dodge oncoming traffic and fear for their safety.
Charlotte County Public Works came up with recommendations for improvements that include widening the road and adding roundabouts, as well as reducing the speed limit and putting in a no-passing zone. All of those ideas should be implemented.
But, the cost would be $1.4 billion. That’s a little too rich for anyone’s taste.
It’s easy to argue you can’t put a price on a life, but if the money is just not there, the county’s hands are tied.
For now, we’ll hope drivers adhere to the new speed limits, if they pass a second reading, and look for other improvements in the future.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.