OUR POSITION: There are three local charter issues on the Charlotte County ballots this year.
Charlotte County voters will have their say — “yes” or “no” — on three Charlotte County initiatives on their Nov. 8 ballot this year.
They are:
Charlotte County Charter Amendment No. 1
County Commission Review of Operations
Shall Article II, Section 2.2.D of the Charlotte County Charter be amended to provide for the County Commission to conduct a review of all operations of the county in conjunction with the budget process?
Charlotte County Charter Amendment No. 2
Personnel Policies for County Attorney and Director of Economic Development
Shall Article II, Section 2.3.D and F. of the Charlotte County Charter be amended to apply the same charter personnel policies applicable to the county administrator to the county attorney and director of economic development?
Charlotte County Charter Amendment No. 3
Casino Gambling
Shall the Charlotte County Charter be amended to require referendum approval to allow Casino Gambling in Charlotte County?
Amendments No. 1 and 2 could use some explaining.
Amendment No. 1 tasks the County Commission with the job of reviewing all operations, services and programs in the county as part of the budget process, with input from the public, and take any action needed for the welfare of the county.
Amendment No. 2 aligns the county attorney and economic development director’s selection and oversight with those of the county administrator, to whom they report. It requires, for example, whoever holds those positions to live in the county, allows for their removal from office without cause with a vote by four of the five commissioners and gives commissioners authority to approve their salaries. Those are among identical requirements in the job description of the county administrator.
Amendment No. 3 pertains to the potential for casino gambling in Charlotte County. A yes vote means any request for a casino in Charlotte County would have to be approved by all county voters through a referendum.
We see no reason not to vote “yes” for all three amendments.
The first two are basically housekeeping guidelines that would not really have a great impact on voters, taxpayers or home owners.
The third gives all of us a say in whether or not we want to approve gambling in Charlotte County.
We recommend a “yes” vote on all three.
