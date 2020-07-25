OUR POSITION: Charlotte County commissioners deserve kudos for taking the lead on joining a compact to fight the consequences of climate change.
What will our coastal Florida counties do when sea water is lapping at their doorsteps?
How will local governments prepare for more intense storms? And how about the increased threat of wildfires and drought?
Those are just a sample of problems local Florida counties hope to deal with through the formation of the Southwest Florida Regional Resiliency Compact. A compact is a new moniker for group or council. The plan is for local governments — there are 10 cities and three counties that have been invited to participate — to put their collective heads together and look at solutions for problems that relate to our changing climate.
When you talk about climate change, however, you risk stepping on political toes. There are those who adamantly oppose the idea the world is getting hotter — and especially the notion that our own actions are the cause.
The political minefield was stepped over recently when Charlotte County commissioners took the somewhat bold step of becoming the first member of this new compact.
Commissioners voted unanimously this week to join the compact and do their part to deal with potential climate or weather-related problems.
“I think it’s a great concept and we should move ahead with it,” Commissioner Ken Doherty said.
Commission Chairman Bill Truex agreed, saying “it’s in line with our goals and strategies.”
Hopefully, through a cooperative approach of sharing ideas and knowledge, the compact can protect its citizens from the impact of climate change. Those impacts, according to a memorandum, would include rising sea levels, more intense rainfall and heat along with wildfires, drought and flooding. The east coast of Florida is already dealing with increased flooding and rising sea levels.
A movement by a group of newspapers in Florida titled The Invading Seas has made it a goal to educate Floridians on the threat of rising sea levels and the problems that climate change will bring.
Despite the enthusiasm shown by commission members this week, at least one person wasn’t happy.
Coty Keller, chairman of the county’s Beaches and Shores Advisory Committee, said the compact’s approach is akin to a barn-door-is-already-open reaction. Keller, who we respect, says the problem of climate change and rising seas must be dealt with now. He says the impact of climate change can be weakened if people would make changes now to head off environmental disasters.
“The compact does nothing to keep us from experiencing a boom in algae blooms caused by warming waters and greater runoff from more precipitation,” he told the Sun.
Keller’s preference would be to take an aggressive approach by reducing “heat-trapping emissions by energy conversation and transitioning from the use of fossil fuels to zero-emission energy sources.”
We agree with Keller that those are worthy goals.
But the journey to a more responsible energy and climate policy is best taken in baby steps. The idea that government officials are more open today to the idea of climate change and willing to do something about it is a big change from philosophies we were hearing just a couple of years ago.
Let’s give credit to Charlotte County commissioners for taking the lead to get this compact moving in the right direction. It is a positive step.
