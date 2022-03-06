OUR POSITION: The population growth along Burnt Store Road has Charlotte County commissioners worried about the safety of the recently expanded highway, but there are other, perhaps larger, transportation problems locally.
Thousands of housing units abutting Burnt Store Road have been approved recently by Charlotte County commissioners, much to the chagrin of residents already using the highway that connects Cape Coral to U.S. 41 and Interstate 75.
The potential for thousands more cars using that road has gotten the attention of commissioners who are scratching their heads over how a road recently expanded to four lanes could soon be outdated. But the problem may not be as serious as the concerns raised during a recent commission meeting. And, the problem might not rise to the level of other transportation issues that seemingly few are even talking about.
Charlotte County completed its 8.5-mile portion of the Burnt Store Road expansion to four lanes in November. The task, from initial talks to completion, took about 11 years to finance, design and build at a cost of $12 million in state funds and other money from local sales tax. Still, there is a 1,200-foot section just before the road enters Lee County that was not widened presumably because the cost of land at the time was costly and Lee County had not designed its project and what direction that final piece of road needed to take was unknown.
Unfortunately, Lee County has no plans right now to finished four-laning its section of Burnt Store Road. Officials there cite other areas in the county that are just as needy, or more so, for road enhancements.
“The section that hooks up with Charlotte County is in a phase that is three years out for design and could be five or six years away from completion,” said D’Juan Harris, executive director of the Metropolitan Planning Organization. Charlotte was smart in not using federal funding for its road widening project. Lee is counting on federal funds and that requires going through many bureaucratic hoops.”
Meanwhile, Charlotte County commissioners heard a report last week on how growth along Burnt Store could push the need for six lanes closer than the 2030 date when the initial study said there would be a need for it. County staff said a total of 10,500 housing units have been approved or are pending approval along the road.
That kind of growth made commissioners uncomfortable with waiting eight more years to begin planning for six lanes.
Commissioner Stephen R. Deutsch, however, said the scenario is not as dire as some think.
“The big thing is everybody talks about all the (housing) units we are permitting,” he said. “Most of those units were talked about a while ago. They were part of original plan that (showed us the need to expand to) four lanes.”
Deutsch added that there are sections along Burnt Store Road that have been owned by developers for years as they waited for the recession to end. Now they want to build and it is “their constitutional rights to do so.”
What it all boils down to when it comes to Burnt Store Road a six-lane highway will be needed in the future. But, maybe not as soon as some commissioners believe. And, even when that time comes, without Lee County moving forward with its own expansion of the road, Charlotte’s efforts would be akin to putting the icing on a burnt cake.
Tomorrow we’ll take a look at other needed road projects that someone should be talking about.
