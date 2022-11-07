Tuesday’s ballot will ask voters to approve several state and local charter amendments along tax referendums in both Sarasota and Charlotte counties.
Here is a look at the decisions in front of voters:
Charlotte County School Ad Valorem Millage referendum
There are naysayers who would make this tax controversial, but they are wrong.
Charlotte County Public Schools is asking for a continuation of a 1 mill tax on property for the next four years. It is a tax that everyone who owns a home or business is already paying and it is a tax that is needed if our schools expect to compete with our neighbors and provide the best education possible.
This referendum does so much to help our students. It allows students to participate in the arts, music and athletics without paying a fee, which was imposed before the first referendum passed in 2018. It allows us to keep the best teachers by improving the starting pay for teachers to $52,000. It has added a half hour of instruction to each school day.
We also like that there is an independent board named to oversee how the money is spent in the schools.
It costs the owner of a $200,000 home $200 a year.
We recommend voting yes for the ad valorem millage referendum.
Sarasota County Penny Tax
This tax referendum is a 1-cent tax on every dollar spent, up to $5,000, on any merchandise in the county. Like Charlotte County’s school tax, approval will only extend what you are paying now — and have been paying for 30 years. It is not a new tax.
We like that this tax is paid by everyone who does business in Sarasota County, and that includes tourists, shoppers and snowbirds.
A portion — 25% — of the tax goes to Sarasota County schools and the rest is shared based on population between Sarasota County, the Town of Longboard Key, North Port, Sarasota city and Venice. The tax allows the county to take out bonds that will pay for water quality projects and other environmental improvements.
We recommend voting “yes” to extend this tax.
Charlotte County charter amendments
There are three amendments to the Charlotte County charter on the ballot.
Amendment 1 provides for the Charlotte County Commission to review all operations, services and programs in the county as part of the budget process.
Amendment 2 aligns the county attorney and director of economic development’s jobs with those of the county administrator. Among other things it requires whoever serves in those jobs live in the county and gives commissioners more control over their employment.
Amendment 3 says if anyone wants to allow casino gambling at their business in Charlotte County they must put it on a ballot and let all citizens of the county vote to approve it.
We recommend voting “yes” on all three amendments.
Sarasota County charter amendments
Two amendments are on Tuesday’s ballot for Sarasota County residents to vote on.
Both amendments have to do with the public’s ability to amend the county charter.
The first would revise the charter to require people proposing an amendment to use a particular form, do a legal sufficiency review, provide a fiscal impact statement and present it all to the Charter Review Board. The second would propose that any “amendments not conflict with the Florida Constitution, general law or the charter.”
Both these amendments limit the public’s freedom to change the charter. We recommend voting “no” on both.
State referendum questions
There are three state amendments on the ballot.
The first limits the assessment of real property used for residential purposes.
The second would abolish the Constitution Revision Commission, doing away with the appointed commissioners who can recommend changes to the constitution every 20 years. The third allows the Legislature to grant an additional homestead allowance on property taxes to certain professionals like teachers and firefighters.
We recommend a “yes” vote on No. 1 and a “no” vote on Amendments 2 and 3.
