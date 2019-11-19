That chill in the air is a reminder that fall/winter is upon us, providing an opportunity many have sweated for all summer. That is a chance to get outside — minus muggy, hot weather — and enjoy all the good things Southwest Florida has to offer.
Sure, we have great beaches, everyone knows that. But how many of us are familiar with the wetlands, the woods and the wildlife that originally made Florida a mecca for outdoorsmen?
Bobbi Rodgers, resource manager of the Charlotte Harbor Environmental Center’s Cedar Point Environmental Park, recently sent us a schedule of a ton of events schedule at and through the park. And the best part is everything is free.
If you’re up for a little walking, if you long for some fresh air, if you want to learn more about the environment in Southwest Florida, then you may want to show up — in some cases you must pre-register — at one or more of several events CHEC has planned.
Here are some examples:
• Saturday, Denise Hart will lead a guided walk through the old growth pine flatwoods and mangrove fringe of 125-acre Oyster Creek/Ann Dever Regional Park in Englewood. Meet at the San Casa entrance.
• Monday, Nov. 25, Al Squires will take you on a walk through Tippecanoe II Mitigation Preserve in Port Charlotte.
• Nov. 30, Kate Borduas will be at Bayshore Live Oak Park at 10 a.m. in Port Charlotte to help families learn all about the animals here in Florida through the examination of real animal bones. Families can learn about everything from alligators to wading birds to bears. Reservations are recommended for this one.
• Dec. 2, CHEC’s holiday Christmas tree will be on display at the Cedar Point Environmental Park (until Jan. 2) with decorations provided by the Englewood Shell Club.
• Dec. 3 you can get “wet and wild” on a Seagrass wading trip into Lemon Bay to look for sea horses, crabs and juvenile fish. This one does require registration.
• Dec. 7 get in a single-person kayak to search for marine life at Cedar Point Park. All equipment is provided but space is limited to 10 people so call in a reservation.
Get the picture?
This stuff goes on almost every day all winter.
It’s a wonderful opportunity to get some exercise and learn about the “real” Florida.
To call in reservations or to learn more about other programs, or when and where to meet for a walk, call 941-475-0769.
Get up and get out!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.