OUR POSITION: It’s our birthday. Light a sparkler and enjoy.
Some 243 years ago, 56 men in frock coats approved the final edits of a document with the catchy title, “In Congress, July 4, 1776, the unanimous Declaration of the thirteen united States of America.”
Today, Punta Gorda’s Michael Haymans will don his now-classic red-white-blue swim togs to lead a rag-tag collection of partriotic swimmers, kayakers, floaters and doggie-paddlers across Charlotte Harbor. (Some will, in fact, make a loop around a buoy in the harbor.)
During the day in Punta Gorda water-maniacs will celebrate the freedom of water slides at — appropriately name here — Water-mania.
All Englewood (and then some) will show up along the shoreline of Lemon Bay to cheer what organizers tout as The Best Fireworks Show You’ve Ever Seen in Southwest Florida. (We have no reason to doubt their claim.)
In North Port, kids will have the freedom to run the bases of the brand new, multi-million-dollar CoolToday Park (Bravo!) while everyone else boogies to rock bands, enjoys hot dogs and pizza and whatever else while waiting for another SPECTACULAR fireworks show.
Happy Fourth of July! Only in America. Of course.
Enjoy your mid-week day off from the grind. (Most of you.) Exercise your freedom, but don’t overdo it. Keep hydrated. Wear a hat. Enjoy your family and friends. Wear something red, white and blue. Cheer the fireworks: USA! USA!
You can join your community in celebration of our national birthday in the following places today:
• North Port: The city’s annual Freedom Festival changes venues this year to CoolToday Park in West Villages. The festival begins at 4 p.m. Vendors, food, music, the aforementioned base-running (a Diamond Run at 4:45 p.m.), etc. Check out the new park. It’s a gem. Enjoy the fireworks.
• Englewood: The Lemon Bay Sunrise Rotary promises a HUUUUUUGE fireworks display this year over Lemon Bay. Beautiful setting. Always a winner.
• Port Charlotte/Punta Gorda: The annual Charlotte Harbor Freedom Swim takes place at 2 p.m., to take advantage of favorable tides. A unique celebration. Always a hoot.
Participants should assemble early on either side of the U.S. 41 southbound bridge. Be careful of the boardwalk construction near the public beach on the Port Charlotte side. Swimmers will also jump in from Gilchrist Park near the Punta Gorda Waterfront Hotel (and circle around a mid-harbor marker before headed back to shore). The swimmers/paddlers all end up at Fishermen’s Village, as usual. Come as you are, appropriately clothed, with paddleboards, tubes, flotation devices. Be safe; be free.
• The Stone Crabs get an early start at 4:30 p.m. at Charlotte Sports Park. After the game, there will be fireworks display.
• Punta Gorda: The Military Heritage Museum (900 W. Marion Ave.) holds at 4th of July Celebration today with many activities. Our favorite is a “patriotic cornhole contest.” Airmail! Check out the new museum. It’s terrific.
• Once again, Laishley Park is home to another festival, with a dozen waterslides, a kids fun zone, food, music beginning at 3 p.m. Charlotte High School students will present the flag and perform the national anthem at 5 p.m.
And, of course, fireworks will light up the sky above the harbor at dusk. All fireworks, throughout the region, are expected to be lit at 9 p.m. Cheers all around.
