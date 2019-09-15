OUR POSITION: Cheney Brothers’ request of a tax break to allow expansion of their Punta Gorda distribution center is more than reasonable.
It’s no surprise and no secret that when a major company wants to relocate, cities all across the country line up to make a bid. To lure new jobs and tax income, cities will offer everything from free land to cuts in upfront costs like impact fees or taxes.
So, we shouldn’t be surprised when a big company, Cheney Brothers, asks Charlotte County to give it a tax break to ease the burden of a major expansion at its Punta Gorda distribution center.
It’s a request we find no reason to oppose. And here’s why.
First and foremost, Cheney Brothers has been a great community partner. It has bought into the idea of community first and is a company most nonprofits and others can count on when called upon. Whether it is a sponsorship of a local school event, athletic team or charity or using its massive distribution power to move food, water and essentials to the hurricane-ravaged Bahamas, Cheney Brothers usually comes through.
We have written recently about local restaurants and individuals collecting literally tons of supplies to help with the recovery in the Bahamas. And, when it came time to get the donations to the islands, Cheney Brothers stepped up. They not only contributed trucks but cargo containers and ships and even landing units that allowed the supplies to be taken ashore in places where there are no airports.
But just being a nice guy is not the only reason we favor the tax incentive. It just makes good economic sense.
Cheney Brothers offers some of the best wages for its workers in Southwest Florida.
It plans to invest $8.6 million in an expansion of its distribution center. That will mean an additional 30 jobs at about $48,000 each.
In return, it wants about $569,000 in tax abatements over the next 10 years.
Thirty new jobs at $48,000 a year is roughly $1.4 million a year in new income that will be taxed and spent at local businesses. Over the 10 years of tax cuts requested by Cheney Brothers, that would add up to about $14 million in new income.
The $569,000 in tax abatements is about one-third of what those new salaries would be for just one year. In other words, we are subsidizing about a third of the salaries of the 30 new employees during their first year.
In return, we get 30 employees bringing in above-average salaries as long as the company stays here. And, we get a nice expansion of its property which, over the course of 10 years or more, will bring in more tax revenue to Charlotte County.
Cheney Brothers was given a tax abatement in 2016 and in return promised to hire 380 people. Right now the company has 467 employees. Those employees, by the way, have an average salary of $62,122, according to the tax abatement application.
We need more companies like Cheney who pay good salaries, partner with their community and keep their promises.
Give them the tax abatement with a big smile.
