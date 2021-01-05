Christmas is over, right?
Well, not exactly. At least the desire to help others and give rather than receive remains as the new year takes hold.
Just ask Rosemary Price, of North Port. Or any one of dozens of kids in Port Charlotte who benefited from a local toy drive put together by people who just felt a need to help.
Price, according to a The Daily Sun story by Kim Cool, is a 90-year-old North Port woman who cares for her legally blind and ill 71-year-old daughter, Sandra. They have struggled with bills and illness for some time but had always managed to get by.
But, when Rosemary’s air conditioner died, she wasn’t sure where she would find the money to replace it.
But, CoolToday proved to be a generous benefactor. The local company, which regularly serviced her home, checked out the problem and decided Rosemary qualified for help through a program called People Helping People. With their help Rosemary has a complete new air conditioning system and two years of free service.
Meanwhile, in Port Charlotte, Phardel Durandis felt a need to give back to his community.
He settled on a toy drive and put an announcement on Facebook to solicit donations.
“I had so much response from schools and people were calling me left and right,” he told The Daily Sun’s Sue Erwin.
Dorandis said he had more than 1,000 calls offering help and just after Christmas he gave away $8,000 in bikes computers and toys to kids in Port Charlotte.
Durandis and Mynisha Hill are members of an organization called Community Concern for Children and Families — a nonprofit with a goal of assisting families and individuals in their community.
“(We want to help) low income children and families achieve a better life,” Durandis said.
Community-minded businesses and individuals who want to give back are what make our communities so special. Kudos to CoolToday and Durandis and his group for stepping up.
