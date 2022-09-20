OUR POSITION: Community Health Systems, in our opinion, handled the closing of ShortPoint Health Venice hospital very poorly.
Businesses are faced with unpopular decisions all the time. How they're made can be the difference between a ripple of dissent and a flood of disappointment in those affected.
Based on the way they've handled the closure of ShorePoint Health Venice, the top brass at Community Health Systems should be building an ark about now.
The announcement on Aug. 22 that it would be closing in a month came out of the blue but actually wasn't the shock that might have been expected regarding an institution that had been serving the area for 70 years.
Person after person we talked to said its demise had been just a matter of time. They didn't agree on when the slide began, though — following one of the three sales of the hospital, or the departure of a popular CEO, or the loss of an esteemed surgeon, or ….
There was the mishandling of a broken sewer pipe, which put the hospital's license in jeopardy. The loss of Medicare revenue due to higher-than-acceptable levels of infections. Several years of mediocre safety grades.
Those problems got fixed, but only after the hospital's reputation took repeated hits.
There have been multiple abrupt changes in leadership since CHS bought it eight years ago. Plans to build a new, smaller hospital were abandoned, likely for financial reasons, though the official explanation was changing market conditions — which was why the new facility was going to be smaller, and closer to the interstate.
Support for community events has been minimal for years where once the hospital was a prominent sponsor.
The common theme here — under CHS and prior owners — is of a facility disconnected from the people it serves.
It certainly left a void for Sarasota Memorial Hospital to fill, with the opening of its Venice facility generally being considered the final nail in ShorePoint's coffin.
CHS' shortsightedness continued in the manner in which the closure was handled.
The response to rampant rumors about it was a news release saying an announcement would be coming about "a change in our approach to providing health care" — an understatement if there ever was one.
It doesn't appear that anyone other than perhaps top administration was even consulted prior to an email about it going out to employees, medical staff and volunteers. City Manager Ed Lavallee said he wasn't contacted either.
According to a federal lawsuit, CHS failed to give employees the required 60-day notice of the pending closure and the benefits they were entitled to. If it has any plans for the property, those haven't been shared.
And as we reported Wednesday, CHS rebuffed an effort by SMH to at least keep the ER open for a time, blowing a chance to get a little good PR.
The company will be leaving behind a shuttered building and a lot of people who still need health care but feel betrayed. Its HealthPark and hospitals in Port Charlotte and Punta Gorda may suffer as a result.
Not that anyone in Tennessee cares.
With SMH planning a North Port facility, Venice will likely be a one-hospital town for quite some time.
If the alternative were for CHS to return, a lot of people would probably prefer it stay that way.
