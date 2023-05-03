OUR POSITION: Crossroads Hope Academy is the beneficiary of a wonderful monetary gift from Burnt Store Church.
There are a lot of churches in our area that do a lot of charitable acts. Some fly under the radar — sometimes because the church prefers it that way.
But Burnt Store Church in Punta Gorda recently made a significant donation to Crossroads Hope Academy that we believe is worth mentioning on our pages.
The church said its $60,000 donation was the “largest ever gift to a single charity” in its 40-year history.
Crossroads Hope Academy, if you’re not familiar with it, is a home for foster boys who have had multiple failed placements. It’s a last hope for many of its clients and its success rate for turning young lives around and graduating young men who become productive and valuable community members is high.
Members of the church initially began a fund-raising effort with hopes to bring in $40,000 for Crossroads. But, after three months of work, it had $60,000 to donate.
John Davidson, executive director at Crossroads, said the gift from the church would go towards building a second structure at its newest campus close to downtown Punta Gorda.
“Our dream, when we purchased the new property, was to eventually build a second structure, an all-purpose space for our boys to gather, to game and to grow as responsible young men.” he said in a press release. “This gift takes us to that dream faster than we could have ever imagined.”
In addition to the money, members of the church, located at 11330 Burnt Store Road, volunteer at Crossroads to help give the clients there a positive role model.
As we said, there are likely many churches that make similar financial gestures, but the people at Burnt Store Presbyterian deserve kudos for their efforts.
