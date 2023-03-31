OUR POSITION: Citizens Property Insurance Corp. is asking for a big hike in rates that it hopes will drive homeowners to other companies in a move that is necessary, but unpopular.
Most every story we’ve heard — and there are bound to be exceptions — about the performance by Citizens Property Insurance after Hurricane Ian was positive. The state’s “insurer of last resort” came through for its policy holders for the most part. But, that may not be the case in the future.
Citizens has asked for an average rate increase of 14% this year, a move meant to drive policy holders to other companies.
Much has been written about the incredible growth of the state-backed Citizens company. With insurers leaving the state — many of them bankrupt — and the rate increases other companies have levied on their customers, Citizens has truly been a last resort for many.
The company has seen the number of policy holders jump from 569,868 on March 31, 2021 to 1,223,204 now according to the News Service of Florida. That kind of growth is not sustainable for a company whose bottom line is guaranteed by Florida taxpayers.
The rate hike won’t be automatic. But we sure wouldn’t bet against it.
The Office of Insurance Regulation must approve the rate increase — which would vary according to the type of insurance needed.
Citizens President and CEO Tim Cerio said the gap between the company’s rates and most other insurers in Florida is too great.
“For the economic well-being of the people of Florida, as well as for the good of Florida’s insurance market, Citizens must return to being that insurer of last resort for our state,” Cerio told the News Service of Florida. He said the idea was never for the company to be competitive with private insurers.
The state has done much in the past few months to help the insurance industry. An overhaul of policy toward lawsuits that can be filed against insurers has been one of the most controversial moves but one which should help the bottom line of any company selling policies in Florida.
That should help bring policy costs down, but it will take a while for insurers to see a difference on their ledger. Meanwhile, companies are raising rates as much as 61% according to a NSF story and people are struggling to pay their premiums.
People who uses their Florida residence as a second home will be especially hard hit.
We can’t make a case for insurers not to raise rates. Back-to-back hurricanes this year and strong evidence that storms will increase in regularity and force in the coming years make a case for higher insurance rates. Inflation has played a role too as materials to rebuild and repair homes have increased in cost.
If Citizens takes on too many more policy holders there will be a real risk that the next Hurricane Ian can be devastating to the company’s reserve funds. A scenario where there is not enough money to pay for all the damages in a major catastrophe is not unrealistic. That would mean Florida taxpayers picking up the bill and rates going even higher.
The best hope for homeowners is that moves made by the Legislature this past year begin to pay off and ease the burden on state insurers and that we escape any major storm damage for the next year or two while companies recoup their losses.
