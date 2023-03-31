OUR POSITION: Citizens Property Insurance Corp. is asking for a big hike in rates that it hopes will drive homeowners to other companies in a move that is necessary, but unpopular.

Most every story we’ve heard — and there are bound to be exceptions — about the performance by Citizens Property Insurance after Hurricane Ian was positive. The state’s “insurer of last resort” came through for its policy holders for the most part. But, that may not be the case in the future.


0
0
0
0
0

Load comments