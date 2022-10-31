OUR POSITION: Punta Gorda City Council should have known their sign code ordinance was weak.
Andrew Sheets likes to make people uncomfortable. He will admit it. His avowed defense of First Amendment rights often rubs people the wrong way and crosses lines that many — including the members of the Punta Gorda City Council — find offensive and obscene, if not criminal.
That led to numerous complaints from citizens when Sheets showed up at public events or on street corners with signs using the “F” word and other nasty language. Parents were incensed if his antics were witnessed by children — especially young children.
They had every right to be angry.
What they didn’t have was the right to put Sheets in jail, fine him and put a lien on his home. But that’s what happened after the city drew up a sign ordinance that made it an offense to used certain language on signs and flags etc. in public.
The Daily Sun reported this week how Sheets sued Punta Gorda after he received eight citations, was fined $2,500 and had a lien placed on his home for not paying the fines. He was also arrested twice for violating the ordinance and spent time in jail.
A Circuit Court judge has ruled the sign code ordinance violated Sheets’ constitutional rights.
The city could appeal the decision. After all, it’s likely going to cost taxpayers some money — Sheets told The Daily Sun the city has already spent about $80,000 to defend his suit against the ordinance.
But Attorney David Levin, wisely performing his duty, told City Council members an appeal would likely be futile. Instead, he suggested if council members were intent on keeping some sort of code, that they address the language in the ordinance and try to rewrite it.
In Tuesday’s Daily Sun story, City Manager Greg Murray said there’s a “conflict in interpretation of words” in the Punta Gorda ordinance.
“Some words can be used as a verb and an adjective in a nonsexual content,” he said. “Where the same word can be used in sexual content. And if we were able to completely differentiate those two, our ordinance may be somewhat enforceable in that context, but how do you do that when if someone is using something as a verb it’s a freedom of speech issue as opposed to the other which is very difficult, very tenuous to even discuss.”
Murray suggested city attempt a new position on how the sign ordinance is enforced.
Meanwhile, the possibility of the city having to defend itself in a suit filed by Sheets seems to be up in the air.
Sheets’ attorney sent Levin a settlement request making some demands. The city’s outside attorney, in Miami, said he and Levin believe a settlement could be agreed upon.
But, Sheets may or may not be ready to let bygones be bygones. He said he wants all criminal charges dropped and wants to make someone pay for the time he spent in jail.
The ordinance, the arrest, the original incident that led to the city’s action made a mess that could have, should have, been avoided.
The First Amendment has proven difficult, if not impossible, to get around over and over again. If the city plans to revise its ordinance it would be wise to make sure any new language is put under the microscope by a lawyer who has extensive experience in First Amendment suits.
And, even then, the hoped-for antidote to Sheets’ annoying actions may never be found.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.