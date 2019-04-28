OUR POSITION: City governments bring more local control and a stronger sense of identity to growing communities.

Charlotte County has a mid-sized population of 182,000 and large geographic area of 858 square miles. On its western side is Englewood, Rotonda and various hamlets of West County. South-central is the city of Punta Gorda and far to the southeast the 17,000-acre Babcock Ranch.

Babcock is a master-planned community that bills itself as the nation's first “Solar City,” but it is not formally a city.

Yet.

Babcock Ranch is an “independent special district,” created by a special act of the Legislature, that must build and maintain the infrastructure and certain facilities within its boundaries. It is governed by a board of supervisors controlled by developer Kitson & Partners, which will guide build-out to an expected 19,500 homes and 6 million square feet of commercial space.

Well before it reaches ultimate density, Babcock will likely incorporate as a city with an independent city commission elected by residents. When that time comes, will it be the county's second city — unless other districts by then will have recognized the value of smaller, community-oriented governments within a county structure.

In the past two decades, we've seen the flow and ebb of city incorporation movements in Englewood and Port Charlotte. To say they've failed to gain critical mass is an understatement: The ideas got plenty of leadership support but went nowhere. Our Editorial Board liked it; the public not so much.

We were reminded of the benefits of city governments recently by an everyday occurrence: A letter to the editor decrying the proliferation of light-up road signs in Englewood. West County is governed by Charlotte County sign regulations; if Englewood had a city, locals could enact tighter rules.

It would work for Englewood and it would work for Port Charlotte.

The superficial problem is, to many, city government seems like creating an extra, expensive layer of government.

Not necessarily. It creates a different layer — one that replaces services from the wider county with narrowly crafted, locally controlled services. As studies have shown, residents of Punta Gorda actually pay lower taxes overall than residents of comparably valued homes elsewhere in the county.

Punta Gorda has its own police, zoning code compliance and trash collection. By incorporation agreement, it doesn't pay the county tax rate for certain services. City services are controlled by a City Council elected by local voters. Residents can get more services for less.

This doesn't always sink in. And its tough to rally the troops.

In the past, drawing boundaries for “Englewood City” has proven difficult, especially considering the Cape Haze peninsula spans two counties.

In Port Charlotte, though, five years ago advocates designed a city roughly bounded by the Sarasota County line and Charlotte Harbor, from Flamingo Road to Kings Highway. That included 50,000 parcels and a population of 54,000. A study at the time showed the properties would generate $30 million annually in ad valorem taxes. The analysis further estimated an additional cost per household of $4-$7 per month, but that would be offset by existing taxes and fees feeding city's coffers, not the county's.

Also mentioned at the time was the fact Charlotte County has an extremely high number special taxing units — more than 80 — which support neighborhood services like road paving, sidewalks drainage. These could be absorbed by a city government.

Cities can be designed to provide various services: North Port's structure isn't the same as Punta Gorda's. Governments can be designed to meet the needs and desires of the sub-county-level community. What's right for Englewood won't be right for Port Charlotte, but each would benefit from additional community power and authority, plus more locally directed state revenues.

Some 38 years ago, local community leaders conducted an Incorporation Study in Englewood. The reason to form a city, the study said, was to allow for “self-determination in government in order to preserve and protect the unique environment and historical significance of the community while bringing to the people the assurance of a planned, coordinated and ordered development of the community, responsive to the needs of the citizenry.”

That is, local control.

It may take another four decades before the benefit of incorporation is fully recognized in Port Charlotte and Englewood. By then, the City of Babcock Ranch will have long cemented control of its own destiny.