OUR POSITION: North Port has to focus on a realistic plan to retain preschool and community services of the YMCA. ASAP.
If you want to see an inviting, innovative preschool program, check out the SKY Family YMCA’s Sunshine Education Academies off Laurel Road in North Venice or Center Road in Venice.
Both are new. The child center in North Venice was built at PGT Industries primarily to serve PGT employees whose children need a convenient, well-run preschool. The place itself was built by PGT Industries for $1.7 million, but the program is run by the SKY Family YMCA.
By all reports, it is a great partnership. No doubt it is a critical community service. Ditto for the Sunshine Education Academy opened by the YMCA last year at the Y’s Venice campus on Center Road.
In recent years, the SKY Family YMCA has operated a child care program in North Port at the Al Goll Center in Dallas White Park. They have said the old building is inadequate — which it clearly is. They have discussed options for a new facility on the site, but the timeline for upgrades at city-owned buildings on city property has been vague, at best.
Last week, frustrated YMCA officials notified the city they would end the child care program at the Al Goll Center on Sept. 30 because the building is substandard and the city’s response to needs has been inadequate.
It’s a shame, especially for working families who depend on child care and the children who benefit from a well-run preschool program. Now, something must be done to keep SKY Family involved and to make sure families in the fast-growing city of North Port get services equivalent to those in Venice or Bonita Springs, where SKY Family is building yet another Sunshine Academy.
The decision by the Y may have appeared precipitous. However, the letter to the city from Keith Farlow, the Y’s chief volunteer officer; and Gordon Echtenkamp, the interim CEO; said the decision came from frustration with the city’s dawdling on the building issue.
Despite repeated requests, they wrote, “The city has clearly expressed their unwillingness to identify renovation funds for your facility.”
Further, they said, “We have presented our case several times to the city to identify funds to upgrade the city facility. Each occasion, the city took a position to provide for improved facilities only as part of the long-term planning of the park without providing funds for current renovations.”
Essentially, true.
At a recent meeting, the City Commission moved ahead tentatively with plans to establish a public-private partnership with the Y, but the bureaucratic process involved with that could take at least six months. And that’s just to get formally started.
The problem, as we see it, is there seems no sense of urgency. Will that change now?
That may well be the Y’s aim: To get city government to focus on an immediate fix while addressing a long-term solution. Not easy, considering how this commission tends to get hung up on process and philosophical questions.
But we’ll be optimistic; we’ll take the letter as a marker, notification that this is a crisis that can be addressed by both sides focusing on the goal of critical community services.
SKY Family YMCA is well-respected throughout the region. It is a great partner. The city needs this partner.
