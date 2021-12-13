OUR POSITION: Sarasota County School Board members have proposed a new policy to accommodate public comment at future meetings.
The sting of protestors opposed to COVID mask mandates has not worn off. At least not for members of the Sarasota County School Board.
If you remember, during the early weeks of the 2021-22 school years, Sarasota County elected to require students to wear masks — unless they had medical or religious reasons not to. That decision was popular with some, unpopular with others. And neither side hesitated to tell anyone how they felt.
Members of the public almost overwhelmed board meetings as they showed up requesting time to speak their piece. The sometimes emotional speeches stretched board meetings into hours-long affairs. And, even more impactful, the words used to express opinions were sometimes piercing and even obscene.
School board members, for the most part, don’t want to go there again.
Last week, School Board Chair Jane Goodwin proposed a new policy for public input. She would limit all speakers to two minutes and remind everyone of the law against disrupting a School Board meeting. She suggested ignoring that law in the future should result in prosecution.
“I am very concerned about the behavior at the board meetings, and I hope this will allow us to move forward in a favorable way,” Goodwin said. “I didn’t put up with that kind of unruly behavior in my classroom as a teacher and I won’t allow it here for our students to see.”
Superintendent Brennan Asplen agreed.
“I would like us to have conversations that are civil and kind,” he said in a Daily Sun story. “How do we communicate that to our constituents? Our district is not going to move forward if we are fighting all the time.”
Another requirement in Goodwin’s proposal would require speakers to provide a home address and to turn off recording cameras after one hour of public speaking. Board members Bridget Zeigler and Karen Rose railed against all those suggestions.
“I don’t think that restricting communication is the answer,” Rose said. “I cannot support this policy and I don’t think we should require speakers to provide an address.”
In the end, the board decided to vote to advertise the new policy and have a public hearing on the changes in January.
We agree with Goodwin and Asplen that changes are needed. Some past School Board meetings became debates and did not allow board members to conduct business as needed.
We also like the idea or giving addresses. People who come to protest because of principle, but who live outside Sarasota County, should not take time away from locals who have skin in the game.
The two-minute time limit is a concern. We understand if 30 or 40 people show up, board members cannot accommodate long speeches and still meet their responsibilities to govern without incredibly long meetings. Perhaps some flexibility is needed. If there are 10 or fewer speakers, allow them to exceed the two-minute limit.
Above all, use common sense and be civil. School Board members have a special responsibility to represent the students they are charged with protecting with professionalism and (here’s that word again) civility.
We hope a month or so of reflection on the new policy proposal will allow School Board members to come to a more unanimous decision or compromise.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.