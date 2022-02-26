If you have a stake in keeping the canals in Punta Gorda Isles safe and clean, or if you just enjoy community service, the PGI Islanders Cruising Club wants you.
The club is organizing the annual Canal Cleanup Day in PGI from 9 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. March 5 and they could still use a little help.
Cleanups are nothing new to the area. The annual beach cleanup every year in Englewood is always interesting and normally hauls in enough cigarette butts to fill several trash cans.
It’s gratifying that so many people in our little slice of paradise want to keep it clean and safe and are willing to put in the time to do so. The people in the PGI Islanders Cruising Club are no different.
“Anytime that you’re driving in all these canals it’s beautiful, but you have to keep up this stuff and it takes a little bit of working elbow grease and a little bit of care,” organizer Joe O’Brien said of the canal cleanup in a Daily Sun story. “We’ve had two fairly big storms recently and stuff blows off and gets in there.”
Volunteers are likely to find some interesting items. Normally, the most common things are plastic bags, Styrofoam cups, palm fronds and coconuts.
For all those working up an appetite at the cleanup, lunch will be provided from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Punta Gorda Isles Civic Association pavilion, 2001 Shreve St.
