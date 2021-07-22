OUR POSITION: A diverse group of believers in climate change and the urgency it demands think their push for meaningful legislation in Congress is paying off.
Born locally in 2015, the Port Charlotte/Punta Gorda chapter of the Citizens Climate Lobby has been working since then to create “political will for a liveable world,” according to one of its members back then.
Just this week, the members here and all across the nation, are holding their breath as politicians in Washington, D.C. take up legislation that would be a huge first step toward accomplishing their goal. If it all works out — and that is a huge “if” — CCL members believe they can save our planet from drought, killer storms, fires and all the hazards climate change threatens.
Members, and those who may not even know of the group but fear climate change, have been battling with non-believers and critics for years now. They have been called quacks, their information dismissed as untrue. Whether you agree with their fears or not, one thing is certain about CCL members. They are dedicated to changing the course of the world’s reliance on fossil fuels and fostering a world for our children and grandchildren that will be kinder and gentler to Mother Earth.
They have a plan to slowly escape the grip of fossil fuels that — and we said this in an editorial more than a year ago — is a blueprint that does not seem difficult to grasp.
Last year, Lindsey Kohlenburg and members of the local CCL chapter brought us a plan that sounded logical. It is one that has attracted bipartisan support. The plan would charge a fee on the amount of greenhouse gases a fuel emits when burned, starting around $15 a ton and rising $10 a ton each year. Revenue from those fees would be allocated equally to each household in America in a monthly or annual check.
To protect American companies from unfair competition CCL has suggested a border carbon adjustment on imports from nations that do not charge a fee on carbon emissions.
Senate Democrats have eyed the budget reconciliation process and fighting climate change will be one goal addressed in the process from all reports.
A border carbon adjustment, a fee on methane and a clean electricity standard are all elements that could be included in any legislation — which, we should note, could be months away. It is a complicated process and any part of it will undergo tweaks and rewrites that could drastically alter the initial plan.
In a column penned by CCL’s Flannery Winchester, it was reported The New York Times said, “Democrats have agreed to include a tax on imports from nations that lack aggressive climate change policies.” That’s known as a border carbon adjustment.
And, The Washington Post also reports, “A central element in the plan would allow the United States to impose … a fee on emissions of methane, a greenhouse gas more potent than carbon dioxide in the short term.”
Another inclusion in the budget resolution is a clean electricity standard (CES) that would require a certain portion of electricity sold by utilities come from clean energy sources by a certain date.
All of these suggestions are byproducts of the work CCL volunteers have been doing for years now. Whatever your beliefs about climate change, we should appreciate the passion of the local group and others who believe so strongly in the need for change.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.