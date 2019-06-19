OUR POSITION: With higher sea levels, more flooding and stronger storms forecast, the Southwest Florida region must become more resilient in the face of climate change.
^p
Nearly 10 years ago, as concern grew about flooding and sea-level rise in the Miami area, a handful of counties got together on a plan to deal with potentially catastrophic consequences.
The result was something called the Southeast Florida Regional Climate Change Compact. It includes the counties of Broward, Miami-Dade, Palm and Monroe. Since the groups formation, participating governments have worked to prepare for and counteract the impacts of climate change. In this past year, counties of Southwest Florida have begun to consider a similar compact.
It seems a sound idea.
We know our readers don’t agree on what is causing the Earth’s climate patterns to shift. We are solidly on the side of the large consensus of scientists who maintain the Earth’s fragile bubble of an atmosphere is being overwhelmed with greenhouse gases from human activity like industrial and automobile emissions. We believe that it is shortsighted and foolish to think this demonstrable natural phenomenon can be reversed without a change in our behavior.
Nevertheless, it would be even more foolish and shortsighted to ignore the reality of the advance of a climate change and not take steps to deal with it on the ground level. No less a respected authority than the U.S. Department of Defense is planning for the potential impacts from climate change on military preparedness and our defense. Cities and counties across the nation are including climate impacts as a routine part of the planning process.
It makes most sense to approach planning and coordination from regional perspective, as you would roads, development and the economy.
A recent story by Sun^p staff writer Betsy Calvert outlined the potential for a regional compact here.
Note that the Environmental Protection Agency reports the overall temperature has increased 1 degree in the past century. Temperature increase is speeding up. Locally, and narrowly, the past month of May was the hottest on record. Recent years have set records for heat.
The EPA reports the sea is rising an inch per decade. Polar ice caps are melting. Storms are becoming more ferocious, more damaging and more costly. Last year’s Hurricane Michael n the Panhandle was classified as a category 5 storm; it caused an estimated $25 billion in damages. Costs are bound to rise.
First, we need to assess the science and out potential for adapting infrastructure.
All regions are not equal, as Calvert’s story noted. But, in Southeast Florida, the compact counties meet to develop strategies to lobby the state and federal governments. The counties designate staff to work on a regional plan and “coordinate mitigation and adaption activities across county lines,” according to the compact’s statement of purpose.
We need to step up. We can’t put our heads in the sand. More and more, that sand will be underwater.
Local counties expect to return to the table to further discuss the compact option in the fall. It should be done. If nothing else, we have to strengthen our region’s ability to mitigate the impacts and respond to higher water levels, flooding and all the fallout from super-storms.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.