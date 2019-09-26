OUR POSITION: Charlotte County lags neighbors on backyard chicken-keeping.
Last century, Herbert Hoover could promise a chicken in every pot, and that was considered a positive thing.
Ninety years later, the chicken no longer gets the respect it deserves, potted or otherwise.
In the supermarket, factory-grown chicken breasts are GMO-swollen; thighs are cheap afterthoughts. Birds are slaughtered by the billions for wings and smothered in hot sauce. Eggs roll out of hens and down an assembly line. “Cage free” just means factory hens actually can stretch their wings; “free-range” often means chickens may step outside the “barn” now and then.
And backyard chickens?
Once a commonplace practice throughout the country, backyard chicken-keeping is now considered a dirty, smelly, noisy, obnoxious affront to respectable suburban neighbors. Hillbilly stuff. That’s how far we’ve fallen from the garden.
A story last Sunday by Sun staff writer Liz Hardaway highlighted the plight of would-be chicken-keepers in Charlotte County. Not in Palm Beach or Naples, where you might expect such bourgeois nonsense, but Charlotte County, U.S.A.
Hardaway’s story focused on the Aniskewicz family of Port Charlotte, who were busted by Charlotte County Code Enforcement for keeping 10 hens in their backyard.
Imagine the assault on civil society.
Mind you, the chickens are kept in a large enclosure on a half-acre lot; they can’t get out and wreak havoc in the neighborhood. The birds wander the fenced area during the day and return to nests at nightfall. Bugs beware! They don’t make a racket crowing; they’re hens (productive females), not roosters (noisy, good-for-one-thing males.)
Charlotte County says chickens are a no-go, even though the county’s own animal control defines poultry as “domestic animals.” Domestic animals, in this case, means livestock but not a “pet,” like a dog, cat, iguana or ferret.
“Calling an animal a pet doesn’t change whether it is permitted on (residential single-family) zoned property,” Charlotte County spokesman Brian Gleason told Hardaway. In all, 10 hen-harboring scofflaws have been busted since 2016.
We’ve seen government anti-chicken bias before.
It took a five-year-long grassroots effort before the city of Sarasota agreed to allow private property owners to keep a limited number of hens (not roosters) in their yards. Since the ordinance went into effect in 2014, there have been few, minor problems.
The Sarasota County Commission resisted change in the face of a groundswell of pro-hen (not rooster) support. Finally recognizing the sky hadn’t fallen in chicken-liberal Sarasota city, they relented in 2016.
The next holdout was the North Port City Commission. But after two months the commission make-up in November 2016, the city flipped pro-chicken. The result? Fresh eggs.
In Charlotte County, Melissa Aniskewicz has formed a citizens lobby called CLUCK (Citizens Lobbying for Urban Chicken Keeping), patterned after the Sarasota-based group that made the first common-sense breakthrough.
We wish her well.
A model ordinance, used elsewhere, is simple:
No more than four hens on a small lot.
No roosters!
Deed-restrictions apply.
Hens must be fenced in. The coop must be movable and kept a certain distance from a neighbor’s property.
Dogs that kill chickens are held harmless.
Simple. Sensible. Serves all interests.
Plus — repeat — good fresh eggs.
